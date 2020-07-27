Log in
Lincoln Property Company : Names Ben Bucci Vice President for San Diego Region

07/27/2020 | 02:56pm EDT

To accelerate the expansion of its business lines in San Diego, LPC West, the West Coast arm of national real estate firm Lincoln Property Company, has named Ben Bucci as Vice President. Bucci will help lead acquisition, investment, and deal execution activities in the San Diego region.

Bucci joins LPC West from Westcore Properties, where he focused on sourcing, underwriting, and executing deals in the Western United States. While with Westcore, Bucci was involved in more than $300 million of completed acquisitions. Previously, Bucci worked at the San Francisco office of Newmark Knight Frank, where he performed deal execution, financial modeling, and led due diligence efforts. He also previously served as an Analyst at HFF LP.

In LPC West’s San Diego office, he will work alongside Brig Black, Executive Vice President, as well as Scott Moffatt, Senior Vice President.

"Ben is a key addition to our team as we continue to grow in the San Diego market," said Scott Moffatt, Senior Vice President for LPC West’s San Diego office. “Ben has extensive experience on the transaction side of the business, which will allow him to make an instant impact as we continue to grow in the San Diego region. We are incredibly excited to have him join our team."

The LPC West San Diego office has had significant growth over the past 12 months, both in acquiring properties and new development. The firm now owns and manages nearly 1.5 million square feet of commercial property in the San Diego region with an additional 450,000 square feet currently under development.

Last year, LPC West broke ground on Aperture Del Mar, a 640,000-square-foot infill development five miles from Torrey Pines Beach. The creative office and life science campus, designed by world-class architecture firm Gensler, features outdoor spaces, dining, an event lawn, walking paths, and an amphitheater. The project is currently under construction and the first phase is expected to be completed in 2021.

“LPC West has an incredible platform and a high-caliber team leading the charge,” said Bucci. “I am thrilled to be joining such a talented group and look forward to growing our platform here in San Diego.”

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company, founded in 1965 by its chairman Mack Pogue, is a privately-owned real estate firm involved in real estate investment, development, property management and leasing worldwide. Lincoln has offices in all major markets of the U.S. and throughout Europe. Lincoln’s cumulative development efforts have produced over 143 million square feet of commercial space and over 216,000 multifamily residential units. Lincoln Property Company is the second-largest apartment manager in the United States. Access www.lpcwest.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
