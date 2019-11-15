Log in
Lincotek Additive : Launched

0
11/15/2019 | 09:01am EST

An important step in Unitedcoatings rebranding project

Unitedcoatings Group launches today Lincotek Additive, aiming to provide a complete additive service offer for a reliable and sophisticated supply chain.

The move is part of a wider initiative by the Group, which is designed to consolidate a range of respected brands under the Lincotek name by January 15th 2020. Turbocoating will become Lincotek Surface Solutions, while Eurocoating, Surface Dynamics, the former CoorsTek Medical already renamed Lincotek Medical, NanoSurfaces, Anteco and Eurocoating Wuxi will become Lincotek Medical and Artec Lincotek Equipment.

Lincotek Additive will allow an improved focus on the additive activities of the group and customers will benefit from even more expertise in research, design, engineering, production and assembly, built on more than 15 years of experience as the contract manufacturer for serial production in the industry. The business is ready to share its unique global serial additive production expertise with lowest in class scrap rates and more than 100,000 devices produced per year. As a Contract Manufacturer with the complete service offer, Lincotek can help customers scale up production and act as the supply chain partner that allows customers to hit economic and performance targets as much as the requested product characteristics.

Talking of the wider rebranding project, Winfried Schaller, CEO of Unitedcoatings Group, said: “The Group’s success under its different brands has been impressive and now it’s time to present ourselves under one coherent umbrella while leveraging the goodwill and technology depth of our current businesses. The group has become a real global player – a much larger and unique company, strongly rooted in our core values and service concept. The rebranding process is part of our internationalization strategy, which – in line with our growth plans – prepares the group for future challenges and guarantees continuity to our partners and the wider market in the long run.”

The ownership and management team of the Unitedcoatings business ensure continuity as the transition to Lincotek takes place, providing reassurance and stability for all existing customers and partners.

About Unitedcoatings Group. Unitedcoatings Group, headquartered in Rubbiano, Italy, is a global contract manufacturer for markets including Industrial Gas Turbine, Aviation and Medical Device applications. The Unitedcoatings Group is one of the most respected producers in the Additive Manufacturing market worldwide due to its talented team and production capabilities.

The group has more than 1,100 employees located in 16 production facilities across Europe, North America and Asia. For more information, please visit: www.unitedcoatingsgroup.com


© Business Wire 2019
