Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. : Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Net income available to common stockholders increased 21% to $13.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $66.6 million

Lindblad segment Net Yield increased 1% to $1,051 and Occupancy was 91%

and Occupancy was 91% Expanded capacity by 10% led by the launch of the National Geographic Venture

Completed exchange offer and redeemed all outstanding warrants

Signed contract to build a second new polar ice class vessel scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Sven-Olof Lindblad, President and Chief Executive Officer, said "Lindblad delivered another year of strong financial growth in 2019 as our sustained investment in expanding our capacity to further meet the growing demand for authentic expedition travel is attracting a diverse audience of new and returning guests. We have increased our inventory by more than 20% since we began strategically investing in our new build program in 2015 and since that time, we have grown Net Yields by 8% while also maintaining occupancy levels above 90%. In 2020, with a continued strong booking environment and the expected April launch of the National Geographic Endurance, our first new state-of-the-art polar ice class vessel, we are poised to substantially build on the growth we delivered this past year. Overall, Lindblad's proven track record in delivering high quality and immersive experiences in the world's most remarkable geographies, along with our strategic partnership with National Geographic, should enable us to continue to add inventory while maintaining strong price points and audience levels, driving additional shareholder value in the years ahead." FULL YEAR RESULTS Tour Revenues Full year tour revenues of $343.1 million increased $33.4 million, or 11%, as compared to 2018. The increase was driven by growth of $26.1 million at the Lindblad segment and a $7.3 million increase at Natural Habitat. Lindblad segment tour revenues of $272.4 million increased $26.1 million, or 11%, compared to 2018 primarily due to a 10% increase in Available Guest Nights, mostly from the launch of the National Geographic Venture in December 2018. The year on year growth also reflects a 1% increase in Net Yield to $1,051 due primarily to higher pricing and changes in itineraries, while Occupancy was in line with a year ago at 91%. Natural Habitat revenues of $70.7 million increased $7.3 million, or 11%, compared to 2018 due primarily to higher ticket revenue from additional departures, increased travelers and itinerary changes that drove higher average pricing. Net Income Net income available to common stockholders for 2019 was $13.7 million, $0.28 per diluted share, as compared with net income available to common stockholders of $11.4 million, $0.24 per diluted share, in 2018. The $2.3 million increase primarily reflects the improved operating results, a $0.1 million foreign currency gain in the current year as compared with a $2.2 million foreign currency loss for the year ended 2018 and the absence of $1.0 million in costs related to refinancing the Company's credit facility in 2018. These increases were partially offset by a $5.0 million increase in depreciation and amortization due largely to the addition of the National Geographic Venture to the fleet in December 2018, a $2.7 million non-cash deemed dividend related to completing the warrant exchange, a $1.6 million increase in income tax expense and $1.5 million of increased interest expense primarily associated with building the two new blue water vessels. Adjusted EBITDA Full Year Adjusted EBITDA of $66.6 million increased $11.8 million, or 21%, as compared to 2018. The increase was driven by growth of $10.2 million at the Lindblad segment and $1.6 million at Natural Habitat. Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $58.0 million increased $10.2 million, or 21%, as compared to 2018 as the increased tour revenues, lower drydock costs and a decline in value added tax expense were partially offset primarily by operating costs on the National Geographic Venture. 2019 also included higher marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives, increased commission expense related to booking growth and higher personnel costs. Natural Habitat Adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million increased $1.6 million, or 23%, as compared to 2018 as the revenue growth was partially offset by increased operating costs related to additional departures and higher marketing and personnel costs to drive long-term growth initiatives. FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS Tour Revenues Fourth quarter tour revenues of $75.8 million increased $5.2 million, or 7%, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was driven by growth of $3.0 million at the Lindblad segment and a $2.1 million increase at Natural Habitat. Lindblad segment tour revenues of $54.9 million increased $3.0 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago primarily driven by a 13% increase in Available Guest Nights, mostly from the launch of the National Geographic Venture in December 2018 and fewer planned drydock days in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to timing. The increase in Available Guest Nights was partially offset by the impact of a 6% decline in Net Yield and a decrease in Occupancy to 88% primarily due to additional shoulder season itineraries across the U.S. fleet. Natural Habitat revenues of $20.9 million increased $2.1 million, or 11%, compared to a year ago due primarily to higher ticket revenue from additional departures, increased travelers and itinerary changes that drove higher average pricing. Net Income Net loss available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter was $1.5 million, $0.03 per diluted share, as compared with a loss of $4.6 million, $0.10 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The $3.2 million improvement versus a year ago primarily reflects improved operating results and a $1.3 million foreign currency gain in the current quarter as compared with a $0.7 million foreign currency loss in the fourth quarter of 2018. These increases were partially offset primarily by a $1.5 million increase in depreciation and amortization due largely to the addition of the National Geographic Venture to the fleet in December 2018. Adjusted EBITDA Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million increased $3.9 million, or 94%, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was driven by growth of $2.9 million at the Lindblad segment and $1.0 million at Natural Habitat. Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million increased $2.9 million compared to the fourth quarter a year ago as the increased tour revenues, lower drydock costs and a decline in value added tax expense were partially offset primarily by higher operating costs on the National Geographic Venture and increased marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives. Natural Habitat Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million increased $1.0 million, or 26%, versus the fourth quarter a year ago as the revenue growth was partially offset by higher operating costs related to the additional departures and increased marketing and personnel costs to drive long-term growth initiatives.



For the three months ended December 31,

For the years ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2019

2018

Change

%

2019

2018

Change

%

Tour revenues:

















































Lindblad

$ 54,861

$ 51,817

$ 3,044



6%

$ 272,410

$ 246,334

$ 26,076



11%

Natural Habitat



20,935



18,792



2,143



11%



70,681



63,400



7,281



11%

Total tour revenues

$ 75,796

$ 70,609

$ 5,187



7%

$ 343,091

$ 309,734

$ 33,357



11%

Operating Income:

















































Lindblad

$ (5,313)

$ (6,957)

$ 1,644



(24%)

$ 26,203

$ 19,798

$ 6,405



32%

Natural Habitat



4,365



3,436



929



27%



6,995



5,540



1,455



26%

Total operating income

$ (948)

$ (3,521)

$ 2,573



(73%)

$ 33,198

$ 25,338

$ 7,860



31%

Adjusted EBITDA:

















































Lindblad

$ 3,168

$ 276

$ 2,892



NM

$ 57,971

$ 47,815



10,156



21%

Natural Habitat



4,796



3,819



977



26%



8,648



7,031



1,617



23%

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,964

$ 4,095

$ 3,869



94%

$ 66,619

$ 54,846

$ 11,773



21%

Liquidity The Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $109.3 million as of December 31, 2019, as compared with $122.2 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease primarily reflects purchases of property and equipment of $96.0 million, mostly related to the construction of two new vessels, partially offset by $62.6 million in net cash provided by operating activities due to the strong operating performance. The current year also includes $24.6 million in net cash provided by financing activities, primarily due to $30.5 million in borrowings under our second export credit agreement in conjunction with our second installment payment on the National Geographic Resolution. The Company entered into a second export credit agreement in April 2019 to make available, at the Company's option, a loan in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $122.8 million for the purpose of providing financing for up to 80% of the purchase price of the Company's new expedition ice-class cruise vessel. At the Company's election, the loan will bear interest either at a fixed interest rate effectively equal to 6.36% or a floating interest rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a margin of 3.00% per annum. Free cash flow use was $33.4 million for the full year 2019, a decline of $35.4 million from 2018 primarily due to higher capital expenditures for the construction of new vessels. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. LINDBLAD FLEET ACTIVITIES The Company expanded its travel offerings in December 2018 with the launch of the National Geographic Venture, which sailed in Baja during the winter season before heading to Alaska for the summer months. The Company is currently building two new state-of-the-art polar ice class vessels to further capitalize on the growth in high quality adventure travel and broaden the immersive and authentic itineraries we offer to our guests. The National Geographic Endurance is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2020 and, in February 2019, we signed a contract for her sister ship, the National Geographic Resolution, scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021. These two vessels will join the National Geographic Explorer and the National Geographic Orion to dramatically increase the polar capacity of the Lindblad National Geographic fleet. They will be capable of exploring deep into the Antarctic and Arctic waters and will be built with the Ulstein X-BOW® design, allowing for greater comfort and speed through rough waters. STOCK AND WARRANT TRANSACTIONS On August 1, 2019 the Company completed an Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation relating to its outstanding warrants in order to simplify its corporate structure and reduce the potential dilutive impact of the warrants. Each holder of the warrants was offered 0.385 shares of common stock in exchange for each warrant and consent to amend the warrant agreement to permit the Company to require that each outstanding warrant that was not tendered in the Exchange Offer be converted into 0.36575 shares of common stock. The Company issued 3,824,959 shares of common stock under the Exchange Offer with the remaining warrants converted into 45,981 shares of common stock. Following the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, no warrants remain outstanding. As the fair value of the warrants exchanged in the Warrant Exchange offer was less than the fair value of the common stock issued, the Company recorded a non-cash deemed dividend of approximately $2.7 million for the incremental fair value provided to the warrant holders. The Company currently has a $35 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of February 18, 2020, the Company had repurchased 6.0 million warrants and 866,701 shares under the plan for a total of $22.9 million and had $12.1 million remaining under the plan. As of February 18, 2020, there were 49.7 million shares of common stock outstanding. FINANCIAL OUTLOOK The Company's current expectations for the full year 2020 are as follows: Tour revenues of $400 - $410 million (17 - 20% growth)

- (17 - 20% growth) Adjusted EBITDA of $82 - $86 million (23 - 29% growth) As of February 18, 2020, Lindblad segment bookings for travel during 2020 have increased 26% as compared with bookings for 2019 as of the same date a year ago. Additionally, the Lindblad segment had 86% of full year 2020 projected guest ticket revenues on the books versus 87% of full year 2019 guest ticket revenue at the same time last year. Given the destinations we visit and the geographies where we source our guests, the Company currently anticipates limited direct impact from the COVID-19 Coronavirus. However, at this time it is too early to estimate the potential indirect impact resulting from any decreased demand for travel related to the outbreak. The Company's financial performance could be materially impacted by this indirect impact if booking patterns change significantly moving forward. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules. Conference Call Information The Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 25, 2020 to discuss the earnings of the Company. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 378-6487 (United States), (855) 669-9657 (Canada) or (412) 542-4182 (outside the U.S.). A replay of the call will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com. About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiary, Natural Habitat Adventures, an adventure travel and ecotourism company with a focus on responsible nature travel. Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools. Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature. Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris. Forward Looking Statements Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, the following: (i) changes adversely affecting the business in which the Company is engaged; (ii) management of the Company's growth and its ability to execute on its planned growth; (iii) general economic conditions; (iv) our ability to maintain our relationship with National Geographic (v) the Company's business strategy and plans; (vi) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to weather events, mechanical failures, or other events; (vii) compliance with laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; (viii) compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in the Company's credit agreements; (ix) adverse publicity regarding the cruise industry in general; (x) loss of business due to competition; (xi) the result of future financing efforts; (xii) the inability to meet revenue and Adjusted EBITDA projections; (xiii) delays and costs overruns with respect to the construction and delivery of newly constructed vessels or financial difficulties of the shipyard constructing such vessels ; and (xiv) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)



As of December 31,



2019

2018

ASSETS













Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 101,579

$ 113,396

Restricted cash



7,679



8,755

Marine operating supplies



6,299



5,165

Inventories



2,027



1,604

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



29,055



21,263

Total current assets



146,639



150,183

















Property and equipment, net



357,790



285,979

Goodwill



22,105



22,105

Intangibles, net



6,396



7,975

Deferred tax asset



218



-

Right-to-use lease assets



6,105



-

Other long-term assets



9,405



7,167

Total assets

$ 548,658

$ 473,409

















LIABILITIES













Current Liabilities:













Unearned passenger revenues

$ 138,825

$ 123,489

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



38,231



33,944

Lease liabilities - current



1,335



-

Long-term debt - current



4,525



2,000

Total current liabilities



182,916



159,433

















Long-term debt, less current portion



213,543



188,089

Deferred tax liabilities



4,491



2,787

Lease liabilities



5,029



-

Other long-term liabilities



3,317



554

Total liabilities



409,296



350,863

















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





























REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



16,112



6,502

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-



-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 49,717,522 and 45,814,925 issued,

49,626,498 and 45,442,728 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



5



5

Additional paid-in capital



46,271



41,539

Retained earnings



81,655



75,171

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,681)



(671)

Total stockholders' equity



123,250



116,044

Total liabilities, stockholders' equity and redeemable noncontrolling interest

$ 548,658

$ 473,409

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data)







For the three months ended

December 31,

For the years

ended December 31,



2019

2018



2019

2018































Tour revenues

$ 75,796

$ 70,609



$ 343,091

$ 309,734































Operating expenses:



























Cost of tours



41,777



39,098





166,608



153,743

General and administrative



15,128



17,251





62,744



62,898

Selling and marketing



12,672



12,076





54,772



46,987

Depreciation and amortization



7,167



5,706





25,769



20,768

Total operating expenses



76,744



74,131





309,893



284,396































Operating income



(948)



(3,522)





33,198



25,338































Other (expense) income:



























Interest expense, net



(2,897)



(2,817)





(12,288)



(10,830)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency



1,275



(745)





94



(2,175)

Other income (expense)



14



(45)





(66)



(165)

Total other expense



(1,608)



(3,607)





(12,260)



(13,170)































Income before income taxes



(2,556)



(7,129)





20,938



12,168

Income tax (benefit) expense



(2,648)



(2,577)





2,190



616































Net income



92



(4,552)





18,748



11,552

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



1,561



92





2,395



200

Net (loss) income attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.



(1,469)



(4,644)





16,353



11,352

Non-cash deemed dividend to warrant holders



-



-





2,654



-































Net (loss) income available to common stockholders

$ (1,469)

$ (4,644)



$ 13,699

$ 11,352































Weighted average shares outstanding



























Basic



49,625,106



45,442,728





47,440,788



45,378,188

Diluted



49,625,106



47,231,152





49,426,563



46,340,054































Net (loss) income per share available to common stockholders



























Basic

$ (0.03)

$ (0.10)



$ 0.29

$ 0.25

Diluted

$ (0.03)

$ (0.10)



$ 0.28

$ 0.24

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



For the years ended December 31,







2019



2018



Cash Flows From Operating Activities

















Net income

$ 18,748



$ 11,552



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



25,769





20,768



Amortization of National Geographic fee



2,907





2,907



Amortization of deferred financing costs and other, net



1,875





1,909



Amortization of right-to-use lease assets



95





-



Stock-based compensation



3,573





4,405



Deferred income taxes



1,486





343



(Gain) loss on foreign currency



(94)





2,175



Write-off of unamortized issuance costs related to debt refinancing



-





359



Loss on write-off of assets



-





129



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Marine operating supplies and inventories



(1,557)





70



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(8,250)





(716)



Lease liabilities



164





-



Unearned passenger revenues



15,336





11,134



Other long-term assets



(5,071)





(698)



Other long-term liabilities



2,764





(129)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses



4,838





2,149



Net cash provided by operating activities



62,583





56,357























Cash Flows From Investing Activities

















Purchases of property and equipment



(96,002)





(54,345)



Loan issuance



(4,083)





-



Net cash used in investing activities



(100,085)





(54,345)























Cash Flows From Financing Activities

















Proceeds from long-term debt



30,476





200,000



Repayments of long-term debt



(2,000)





(171,625)



Payment of deferred financing costs



(2,372)





(6,490)



Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans and related tax impacts



(1,786)





(4,510)



Warrants exercised



314





-



Repurchase of warrants and common stock



(23)





(854)



Net cash provided by financing activities



24,609





16,521



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



-





118



Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(12,893)





18,651



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



122,151





103,500























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 109,258



$ 122,151























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

















Cash paid during the period:

















Interest

$ 14,330



$ 13,391



Income taxes

$ 1,171



$ 522



Non-cash investing and financing activities:

















Additional paid-in capital exercise proceeds of option shares

$ 225



$ 1,682



Additional paid-in capital exchange proceeds used for option shares

$ (225)



$ (1,682)



Non-cash deemed dividend to warrant holders

$ 2,654



$ -



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (In thousands) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated





For the three months

ended December 31,



For the years ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income (loss)

$ 92



$ (4,552)



$ 18,748



$ 11,552

Interest expense, net



2,897





2,817





12,288





10,830

Income tax (benefit) expense



(2,648)





(2,577)





2,190





616

Depreciation and amortization



7,167





5,706





25,769





20,768

(Gain) loss on foreign currency



(1,275)





745





(94)





2,175

Other (income) expense



(14)





45





66





165

Stock-based compensation



902





1,149





3,573





4,405

National Geographic fee amortization



727





727





2,907





2,907

Warrant exchange and debt refinancing costs



-





-





970





997

Reorganization costs



4





35





90





360

Other (a)



112





-





112





71

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,964



$ 4,095



$ 66,619



$ 54,846

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA Lindblad Segment



































For the three months

ended December 31,



For the years ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Operating (loss) income

$ (5,313)



$ (6,957)



$ 26,203



$ 19,798

Depreciation and amortization



6,736





5,322





24,116





19,277

Stock-based compensation



902





1,149





3,573





4,405

National Geographic fee amortization



727





727





2,907





2,907

Warrant exchange and debt refinancing costs



-





-





970





997

Reorganization costs



4





35





90





360

Other (a)



112





-





112





71

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,168



$ 276



$ 57,971



$ 47,815



(a) Consists of expenses related to emergency search and rescue assistance and other non-recurring charges Natural Habitat Segment



































For the three months

ended December 31,



For the years ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Operating income

$ 4,365



$ 3,436



$ 6,995



$ 5,540

Depreciation and amortization



431





383





1,653





1491

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,796



$ 3,819



$ 8,648



$ 7,031

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross Yield, Net Yield and guest metrics) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

For the years ended December 31,





2019



2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 62,583



$ 56,357

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(96,002)





(54,345)

Free Cash Flow

$ (33,419)



$ 2,012





For the three months

ended December 31,

For the years ended December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Available Guest Nights



45,478



40,274



221,516



200,849

Guest Nights Sold



40,089



36,584



201,600



182,298

Occupancy



88%



91%



91%



91%

Maximum Guests



5,968



5,061



27,831



25,449

Number of Guests



5,231



4,549



25,326



23,102

Voyages



73



61



351



330

Calculation of Gross Yield and Net Yield Lindblad Segment

For the three months

ended December 31,



For the years ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Guest ticket revenues

$ 48,362



$ 46,141



$ 244,207



$ 220,841

Other tour revenue



6,499





5,676





28,203





25,493

Tour Revenues



54,861





51,817





272,410





246,334

Less: Commissions



(4,295)





(4,544)





(20,770)





(19,521)

Less: Other tour expenses



(4,658)





(4,153)





(18,813)





(17,106)

Net Revenue

$ 45,908



$ 43,120



$ 232,827



$ 209,707

Available Guest Nights



45,478





40,274





221,516





200,849

Gross Yield

$ 1,206



$ 1,287



$ 1,230



$ 1,226

Net Yield



1,009





1,071





1,051





1,044

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (unaudited)

Calculation of Gross Cruise Cost and Net Cruise Cost Lindblad Segment

For the three months

ended December 31,



For the years ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Cost of tours

$ 30,873



$ 29,004



$ 125,343



$ 114,841

Plus: Selling and marketing



11,188





10,626





48,955





42,325

Plus: General and administrative



11,377





13,822





47,793





50,093

Gross Cruise Cost



53,438





53,452





222,091





207,259

Less: Commissions



(4,295)





(4,544)





(20,770)





(19,521)

Less: Other tour expenses



(4,658)





(4,153)





(18,813)





(17,106)

Net Cruise Cost



44,485





44,755





182,508





170,632

Less: Fuel Expense



(2,829)





(2,352)





(10,227)





(9,228)

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel



41,656





42,403





172,281





161,404

Non-GAAP Adjustments:











-

















Stock-based compensation



(902)





(1,149)





(3,573)





(4,405)

National Geographic fee amortization



(727)





(727)





(2,907)





(2,907)

Warrant exchange and debt refinancing costs



-





-





(970)





(997)

Reorganization costs



(4)





(35)





(90)





(360)

Other (a)



(112)





-





(112)





(71)

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel

$ 39,911



$ 40,492



$ 164,629



$ 152,664

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost

$ 42,740



$ 42,844



$ 174,856



$ 161,892

Available Guest Nights



45,478





40,274





221,516





200,849

Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night

$ 1,175



$ 1,327



$ 1,003



$ 1,032

Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



978





1,111





824





850

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



916





1,053





778





804

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



878





1,005





743





760

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



940





1,064





789





806



(a) Consists of expenses related to emergency search and rescue assistance and other non-recurring charges Reconciliation of 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:

(In millions)

Full Year 2020

Income before income taxes

$ 28

to

$ 32

Depreciation and amortization



33

to



32

Interest expense, net



16

to



16

Stock-based compensation



4

to



4

National Geographic fee amortization



1

to



1

Other



-

to



1

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 82

to

$ 86

A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure. Operational and Financial Metrics Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, (gain) loss on foreign currency, (gain) loss on transfer of assets, reorganization costs, and other supplemental adjustments. Other supplemental adjustments include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, the National Geographic fee amortization, debt refinancing costs and certain other items. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense, and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA helps provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not take into account certain requirements, such as unearned passenger revenues, capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies within the industry. The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment: Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, the National Geographic fee amortization, and certain other items. Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period. We also record the number of guest nights available on our limited land programs in this definition. Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus, selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses. Gross Yield represents tour revenues less insurance proceeds divided by Available Guest Nights. Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period. Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin). Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues. Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs. Net Revenue represents tour revenues less insurance proceeds, commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues. Net Yield represents Net Revenue divided by Available Guest Nights. Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period. Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights. Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindblad-expeditions-holdings-inc-reports-2019-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-301010376.html SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

