Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. : To Report 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results On October 30, 2019

09/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; "Lindblad"; the "Company"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, will report 2019 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 before the market opens.  The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-378-6487 (United States), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-542-4182 (International).  The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.expeditions.com.

A replay of the call, along with a transcript, will be available on the website within 48 hours of its completion.  The replay will also be accessible by phone by dialing ­­­1-877-344-7529 (United States), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The Replay Access Code is 10135015.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiary, Natural Habitat Adventures, an adventure travel and ecotourism company with a focus on responsible nature travel.

Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools.

Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature.  Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindblad-expeditions-holdings-inc-to-report-2019-third-quarter-financial-results-on-october-30-2019-300920161.html

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.


