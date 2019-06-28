Linde : 11-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 11-K
-
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
OR
-
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
|
For the transition period from
|
|
to
Commission File Number 001-38730
-
Full title of the Plan and the address of the Plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:
The Savings Program for Employees of Praxair Puerto Rico B.V. and
Its Participating Subsidiary Companies
P.O. Box 307
Gurabo, Puerto Rico 00778
-
Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the Plan and the address of its principal executive office:
Linde plc
The Priestly Centre, 10 Priestly Road,
Surrey Research Park, Guildford, Surrey GU2 7XY
United Kingdom
|
|
Page
|
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
|
3
|
Financial Statements
|
|
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits as of December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
4
|
Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
|
5
|
Notes to Financial Statements
|
6-9
|
Supplemental Schedules
|
|
Schedule H, line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions
|
10
|
Schedule H, line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018
|
11
|
Index to Exhibit
|
12
|
Signature
|
13
All other schedules required by the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) have been omitted because they are not applicable.
Table of Contents
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Plan Administrator and Participants
The Savings Program for Employees of Praxair Puerto Rico B.V. and
Its Participating Subsidiary Companies
Gurabo, Puerto Rico
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of The Savings Program for Employees of Praxair Puerto Rico B.V. and Its Participating Subsidiary Companies (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively, the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by the Plan's management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Supplemental Information
The supplemental information in the accompanying schedule of delinquent participant contributions for the year ended December 31, 2018, and schedule of assets (held at end of year) as of December 31, 2018 have been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is presented for the purpose of additional analysis and is not a required part of the financial statements but included supplemental information required by the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.
/s/ BDO USA, LLP
We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2008.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
June 28, 2019
Table of Contents
The Savings Program for Employees of Praxair Puerto Rico B.V. and Its Participating Subsidiary Companies
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
as of December 31, 2018 and 2017
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments, at fair value (Note 5):
|
$
|
5,056,753
|
$
|
5,659,529
|
Receivables:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employer contributions
|
|
-
|
|
|
36
|
Participant contributions
|
|
-
|
|
|
62
|
Dividends and interest
|
|
692
|
|
|
140
|
Notes receivable from participants
|
|
436,301
|
|
|
465,516
|
|
|
436,993
|
|
|
465,754
|
Net Assets Available for Benefits
|
$
|
5,493,746
|
|
$
|
6,125,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Table of Contents
The Savings Program for Employees of Praxair Puerto Rico B.V. and Its Participating Subsidiary Companies
Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits
for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Additions to (Deductions from) Net Assets
Contributions:
|
Participants
|
$
|
271,348
|
Employer
|
|
116,699
|
Total Contributions
|
|
388,047
|
Investment income (loss):
|
|
|
Net appreciation (depreciation) in fair value of investments
|
|
(121,151)
|
Dividends and interest
|
|
102,078
|
Total net investment income (loss)
|
|
(19,073)
|
Interest on notes receivable from participants
|
|
39,225
|
Benefit payments to participants
|
|
(1,039,736)
|
Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Available for Benefits
|
|
(631,537)
|
Net Assets Available for Benefits
|
|
|
Beginning of year
|
|
6,125,283
|
End of year
|
$
|
5,493,746
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
