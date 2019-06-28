Linde : 11-K

Log in
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 11-K

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
    OR
  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission File Number 001-38730

  1. Full title of the Plan and the address of the Plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

The Savings Program for Employees of Praxair Puerto Rico B.V. and

Its Participating Subsidiary Companies

P.O. Box 307

Gurabo, Puerto Rico 00778

  1. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the Plan and the address of its principal executive office:

Linde plc

The Priestly Centre, 10 Priestly Road,

Surrey Research Park, Guildford, Surrey GU2 7XY

United Kingdom

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

3

Financial Statements

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits as of December 31, 2018 and 2017

4

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

5

Notes to Financial Statements

6-9

Supplemental Schedules

Schedule H, line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions

10

Schedule H, line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018

11

Index to Exhibit

12

Signature

13

All other schedules required by the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) have been omitted because they are not applicable.

Table of Contents

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Plan Administrator and Participants

The Savings Program for Employees of Praxair Puerto Rico B.V. and

Its Participating Subsidiary Companies

Gurabo, Puerto Rico

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of The Savings Program for Employees of Praxair Puerto Rico B.V. and Its Participating Subsidiary Companies (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively, the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by the Plan's management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Supplemental Information

The supplemental information in the accompanying schedule of delinquent participant contributions for the year ended December 31, 2018, and schedule of assets (held at end of year) as of December 31, 2018 have been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is presented for the purpose of additional analysis and is not a required part of the financial statements but included supplemental information required by the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ BDO USA, LLP

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2008.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

June 28, 2019

3

Table of Contents

The Savings Program for Employees of Praxair Puerto Rico B.V. and Its Participating Subsidiary Companies

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

as of December 31, 2018 and 2017

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

December 31,

2018

2017

Assets:

Investments, at fair value (Note 5):

$

5,056,753

$

5,659,529

Receivables:

Employer contributions

-

36

Participant contributions

-

62

Dividends and interest

692

140

Notes receivable from participants

436,301

465,516

436,993

465,754

Net Assets Available for Benefits

$

5,493,746

$

6,125,283

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

4

Table of Contents

The Savings Program for Employees of Praxair Puerto Rico B.V. and Its Participating Subsidiary Companies

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits

for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Additions to (Deductions from) Net Assets

Contributions:

Participants

$

271,348

Employer

116,699

Total Contributions

388,047

Investment income (loss):

Net appreciation (depreciation) in fair value of investments

(121,151)

Dividends and interest

102,078

Total net investment income (loss)

(19,073)

Interest on notes receivable from participants

39,225

Benefit payments to participants

(1,039,736)

Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Available for Benefits

(631,537)

Net Assets Available for Benefits

Beginning of year

6,125,283

End of year

$

5,493,746

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

