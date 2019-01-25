Linde : Announces FTC Extension for Divesture Completion

Guildford, UK, 25 January 2019 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today that due to the US government shutdown, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) extended the 29 January 2019 date for completion of the sales of certain US-based assets (as previously announced in October 2018) until 1 March 2019. Linde plc continues to work diligently to conclude the FTC review process and complete the US divestiture transactions by or before 1 March 2019.

About Linde plc

Linde plc is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with market capitalization of approximately USD 90 billion (EUR 78 billion) and 2017 pro forma sales of USD 27 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde plc delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.lindeplc.com

