Linde says Praxair merger hits antitrust hurdle, talks continue

"Linde and Praxair remain in constructive dialogue with each other and the regulators on how to satisfy their requirements," it said on Wednesday.

The companies previously agreed that if regulators demanded the disposal of businesses with more than 3.7 billion euros(3.32 billion pounds)in sales or 1.1 billion euros in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), either party could withdraw without penalty.

Linde said the revenue threshold for divestiture commitments would be exceeded, without providing details.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asked for more assets to be sold than previously anticipated and also said it wanted prospective buyers of these assets to meet certain other requirements.

