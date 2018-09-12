Lindora : Achieves Dramatic Growth with Subscription Model

Lindora, one of the largest medically supervised weight loss and
wellness companies in the country, said today that its new, flexible
subscription pricing model has proven to be the overwhelming option for
patients and is leading the company’s dramatic growth.
John Tangredi, VP, Operations at Lindora, and Will Righeimer, CEO at Lindora, have lead the introduction of Lindora's subscription membership program which is driving dramatic growth for the weight loss and wellness company.
“The patient response has been remarkable,” said John Tangredi, Vice
President of Operations at Lindora. “New patient growth has skyrocketed.
In July, we brought on nearly twice as many new patients as we did last
year and August was up more than 50 percent. We’re also seeing a
significant increase in engagement among our current patients.”
Lindora, known for its ketogenic approach to weight loss for nearly 50
years, launched the subscription membership program in January, 2018.
Will Righeimer, CEO at Lindora, added “The whole reason we shifted to a
subscription membership model was to make our premium, differentiated
service accessible to more people. We’re now appealing to a much broader
audience and we’re attracting a younger customer who sees subscription
membership as a preferred way of buying services. For both Lindora and
our patients, the approach has been an absolute home run.”
Lindora’s New Membership Pricing allows new and existing patients to
choose from three core options where they can pay for their services
monthly:
-
Wellness – for those looking to maintain a healthy
lifestyle. The Wellness option gives patients the ability to take
advantage of Lindora’s extended services and products without having
to participate in a weight loss program. Key benefits include medical
lab and exam, body composition analysis, weekly booster shots and
every day service and product discounts. Priced at $49 per month for
an annual membership.
-
Wellness Plus – for those looking to lose a moderate
amount of weight and establish a healthy lifestyle. The Wellness Plus
option gives patients the opportunity to participate in one weight
loss program during the year with all of the benefits of the Wellness
option. Priced at $99 per month with a $99 activation fee for an
annual membership.
-
Wellness Unlimited – for those looking to lose a significant
amount of weight and establish a healthy lifestyle. The Wellness Plus
option gives patients the opportunity to participate in as many weight
loss programs as they want during the year with all of the benefits of
the Wellness option. Priced at $149 per month with a $149
activation fee for an annual membership.
“I think the other reason we’re seeing such high adoption rates for
subscription memberships is that our model allows us to bundle a number
of services that had previously been a la carte services. When patients
see everything they get for about $3 a day, it makes for an extremely
compelling value proposition,” said Tangredi.
Along with the new subscription membership plan, Righeimer believes that
Lindora’s recent success has also come from its collection of new, clean
label, nutritional products. The company has introduced 30 new products
in the last twelve months with several more slated by the end of the
year.
Righeimer took the helm at Lindora in May of 2017. Since then, the
company has focused on driving valuation by completing a comprehensive
corporate rebranding, introducing new, in-demand nutritional and
wellness products and services, and shifting to a subscription based,
recurring revenue model.
In the near future, Righeimer and his team plan to launch additional
growth strategies including a new line of healthy, prepared meals called
LindoraFresh™, an online platform that would make Lindora programs
available to anyone in the world, and industry partnerships with
wellness providers and payers.
About Lindora
Lindora is one of the largest, medically supervised weight loss,
wellness and consumer products companies in the United States. With an
intense focus on improving patient outcomes, the nationally recognized
brand has helped tens of thousands of people lose weight and live
happier, healthier lives for nearly 50 years. Lindora’s comprehensive
weight management and wellness programs teach patients how to lose
weight rapidly through a ketogenic eating plan, exercise, and strategies
to combat stress. Lindora operates 34 clinic locations in Southern
California. Lindora’s mission is to transform people’s lives through
weight loss and wellness. The company is owned by Solis Capital Partners
and Innovate Partners, both located in Newport Beach, CA. For additional
information about Lindora, visit lindora.com.
About Solis Capital Partners
Solis Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the
lower middle market. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Solis
invests in companies with revenues of $15 to $100 million, typically in
the service, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and software
sectors. For additional information, visit soliscapital.com.
About Innovate Partners
Innovate Partners is an operationally oriented venture capital fund that
makes equity and equity-related investments in companies that are active
in the technology, business services and consumer products sectors, with
a strategy currently focused on consumer technology and big data. For
more information, visit innovatepartnersllc.com.
