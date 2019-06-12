Lindora : Launches New Line of Specialty Wellness Shots

Company Continues to Rapidly Expand Weight Loss & Wellness Services

Lindora, one of the largest medically supervised weight loss and wellness companies in the country, announced today that it has launched an entirely new line of proprietary Specialty Wellness Shots.

The move is consistent with one of the company’s primary initiatives, which is to expand the number of weight loss and wellness services it makes available to its patients.

The new line of shots includes six, specially formulated injections that are composed of essential vitamins and amino acids that can help patients boost metabolism and energy, strengthen the immune system, improve appearance and assist in weight loss.

Lindora patients can choose from:

Skinny Shot Anti-Aging Skin Glow Shot Energy Super Charge Shot Antioxidant Cleanse Shot Stress Relief Shot Immunity Max Shot

The formulation of the shots was overseen by Dr. Amy Lee, Lindora’s Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lee, a leading obesity medicine expert who studied at USC and conducted clinical weight loss trials at UCLA, said that Lindora patients have always understood and appreciated the benefits of vitamin and amino acid based injections.

“When we asked patients what more they wanted from their Lindora experience, one of the top responses we received was the desire for an expanded variety of shots with additional benefits,” said Dr. Lee. “Lindora has long had a reputation for offering vitamin-based shots which patients report to have significant positive impacts on metabolism, energy, moods and water retention. This new line of injections offers patients a whole new level of benefits through the introduction of additional vitamins and amino acids.”

Will Righeimer, Lindora’s CEO, added, “The fact we are a medically based and supervised program allows us to offer a variety of differentiated services like specialty wellness shots that simply are not options for the traditional, non-medical weight loss companies who are only focused on short term results. These Specialty Wellness Shots give us yet another edge in the weight loss and wellness market.”

Specialty Wellness Shots will be available for purchase by Lindora patients and Premier Members will receive a free Specialty Wellness Shot every month.

Lindora was purchased by Solis Capital Partners and Innovate Partners just a few years ago. Righeimer and his new leadership team, who were brought on shortly thereafter, have been rapidly evolving the business to meet the needs of their patients and an American population whose obesity problem is reaching epidemic proportions.

Last year, Lindora launched a new membership program that made their plans more affordable and offered patients far more benefits at a low monthly cost – weight loss programs start at around $3 a day. The company made the move to membership based on their deep understanding of the patient journey. Most companies tend to manage the episodic nature of weight loss: where patients diet for short periods of time only to eventually gain the weight back over the long term. Lindora wanted to break that cycle and set out to teach lifestyle change for long term results. The introduction of the membership model has placed even more emphasis on Lindora’s commitment to long term patient success and has yielded higher patient engagement rates and record breaking increases in new patient growth.

Since the membership introduction, the company has also introduced more than 40 new products under their LindoraNutrition™ label, launched an exclusive line of fully prepared and ready-to-go, ketogenic meals called LindoraFresh™, and made a significant investment in body contouring services which are available to patients in most of the 34 southern California clinics.

“As we look to widen our footprint in southern California and beyond, we will continue to offer more products, more services and more value so that our patients can achieve the best possible outcomes,” said Righeimer.

About Lindora

Founded in 1971, Lindora is one of the largest, medically supervised weight loss, wellness and consumer products company in the United States. The nationally recognized brand has helped hundreds of thousands of people lose weight and live happier, healthier lives for nearly 50 years. Lindora’s medically supervised, ketogenic weight management and wellness programs teach patients how to lose weight rapidly and keep it off by eating better, exercising more and managing stress more effectively. Lindora’s unique approach to treating the whole person over the long term includes education on both the physical and psychological aspects of weight management and wellness. Lindora operates 34 clinic locations in Southern California. Lindora’s mission is to transform people’s lives through weight loss and wellness. The company is owned by Solis Capital Partners and Innovate Partners, both located in Newport Beach, CA. For additional information about Lindora, visit lindora.com.

About Solis Capital Partners

Solis Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the lower middle market. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Solis invests in companies with revenues of $15 to $100 million, typically in the service, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and software sectors. For additional information, visit soliscapital.com.

About Innovate Partners

Innovate Partners is an operationally oriented venture capital company that makes equity investments in growth companies that are active in technology, business services and consumer sectors with a strategy currently focused on the intersection of technology and the health and wellness markets. For more information please visit www.ipvc.com.

