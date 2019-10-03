Lindora : Makes Major Capital Investment - Expands Body Contouring Services

Weight Loss & Wellness Company is Now the West Coast’s Largest Provider of Zerona Z6 Body Contouring

Lindora, one of the largest medically supervised weight loss and wellness companies in the country, announced today that it has made a major strategic investment by acquiring a new fleet of Zerona Z6 body contouring machines. The addition of those machines now makes Lindora the largest provider of Zerona Z6 body contouring services on the west coast.

Zerona Z6 body contouring technology by Erchonia is a full body fat loss treatment that uses low-level, cold laser technology to reduce excess fat around patient’s waist, hips, thighs, chest, arms, neck and ankles. Zerona is the first and only non-invasive laser FDA cleared for over-the-counter use.

Will Righeimer, Lindora’s CEO, explained that the move marks a major strategic investment on Lindora’s part and is consistent with the company’s long term plan to become the country’s absolute leader in weight loss and wellness services. “This acquisition of new Zerona Z6 machines means that we can continue to broaden our wellness service offering to our patients, giving them more tools to help them on their journey to becoming healthier and looking and feeling their best.”

Lindora will offer Zerona Z6 body contouring services in most of its 34 Southern California clinics.

Dr. Amy Lee, Lindora’s Chief Medical Officer, said that Lindora patients love Zerona body contouring for many reasons. “The first is that patients can see a real difference in their appearance in about six treatments,” said Lee. In a clinical study conducted by Zerona, patients lost an average of 6.22 total inches over the combined measurement areas when completing six sessions. “The second,” said Dr. Lee, “is that patients prefer Zerona because there is no pain, bruising, or downtime for recovery which can sometimes be the case with some other popular body sculpting services.”

Lindora has dedicated, private areas within each clinic to conduct the 45-minute treatments. “We wanted to give our patients a quiet, spa like environment where they could detach from their busy lives while receiving body contouring services. Because Zerona’s technology is non-invasive, patients can use the time to relax, refresh and reshape,” said Righeimer.

Lindora was purchased by Solis Capital Partners and Innovate Partners just a few years ago. A new leadership team was brought on shortly thereafter and has been rapidly evolving the business to meet the needs of their patients and an American population whose obesity problem is reaching epidemic proportions.

Since Righeimer and the new team took over, the company has driven seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year new patient growth; created an industry-first membership program; introduced more than 50 new on-trend products under their LindoraNutrition™ label; launched an exclusive line of fully prepared and ready-to-go, ketogenic meals called LindoraFresh™; and launched an entire line of supplements under their LindoraWellness™ brand.

Righeimer closed by saying, “Every business decision we make is made with better patient outcomes in mind. This new, cutting-edge treatment allows us to offer the latest body contouring technology and serves as a perfect complement to our weight loss and wellness programs.”

About Lindora

Founded in 1971, Lindora is one of the largest medically supervised weight loss, wellness and consumer products companies in the United States. The nationally recognized brand has helped hundreds of thousands of people lose weight and live happier, healthier lives for nearly 50 years. Lindora’s medically supervised, ketogenic weight management and wellness programs teach patients how to lose weight rapidly and keep it off by eating better, exercising more and managing stress more effectively. Lindora’s unique approach to treating the whole person over the long term includes education on both the physical and psychological aspects of weight management and wellness. Lindora operates 34 clinic locations in Southern California. Lindora’s mission is to transform people’s lives through weight loss and wellness. The company is owned by Solis Capital Partners and Innovate Partners, both located in Newport Beach, California. For additional information about Lindora, visit lindora.com.

About Solis Capital Partners

Solis Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the lower middle market. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Solis invests in companies typically in the service, consumer products, niche manufacturing and software sectors. For additional information, visit soliscapital.com.

About Innovate Partners

Innovate Partners is an operationally oriented venture capital company that makes equity investments in growth companies that are active in technology, business services and consumer sectors, with a strategy currently focused on the intersection of technology and the health and wellness markets. For more information, please visit www.ipvc.com.

