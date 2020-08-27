Lindsay Goldberg : Expands Executive Leadership Team

Michael Dees, Jack Lew and Russ Triedman Named Managing Partners

Lindsay Goldberg, a leading private investment firm focused on partnering with families, founders and management teams, announced today the appointments of Michael Dees, Jack Lew and Russ Triedman as Managing Partners.

In this role, Mr. Lew will continue to manage the firm’s strategic initiatives, capital formation strategies and firm operations. In their roles, Messrs. Dees and Triedman will continue to work together leading the firm’s private equity investment business.

Lindsay Goldberg Co-Founder, Alan Goldberg, who will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are pleased to have built an enduring firm that always puts its investors first; serves as a trusted partner to families, founders and institutions around the world; is comprised of an outstanding, talented team of high integrity, partnership-oriented professionals; and has an infrastructure that enables us to continue to grow and thrive. I am exceptionally proud of the work that we have done over nearly 20 years to achieve these goals, generate strong performance across our funds, have the support of some of the world’s most sophisticated and thoughtful limited partners, and expand globally to capture exciting investment opportunities, while remaining true to our culture.

“Russ and Michael are two of the best investors in the industry,” Mr. Goldberg added. “They’ve been working together at Lindsay Goldberg for nearly two decades, partnering with families, founders and management teams to build great companies. Since Jack joined the firm, he has had an outstanding impact, elevating every facet of our business. We are delighted to announce this expanded senior leadership structure, which enhances Lindsay Goldberg’s position as the home for families and founders seeking a partner to help grow their businesses.”

Bob Lindsay, Lindsay Goldberg’s Co-Founder and Chairman, commented: “Michael, Jack and Russ operate with the highest integrity, are creative investors, and thoughtful leaders. These appointments reflect the strength of Lindsay Goldberg, the depth of our talented organization, and our commitment to delivering excellence to investors. For 20 years, Lindsay Goldberg has stood out as the trusted partner for families, founders and management teams, and our expanded leadership team will further strengthen our position in the years ahead.”

"Lindsay Goldberg’s differentiated, well-earned reputation for partnering with families and founders to build businesses, and its consistent focus on collaboration and long-term value creation, set our firm apart,” Mr. Lew said. “I am excited to be part of this exceptionally talented team as we continue to serve our investors and expand our global platform.”

Messrs. Dees and Triedman added: “We are honored to have spent our careers at Lindsay Goldberg and are proud of our over 15 years of working together. Lindsay Goldberg has tremendous momentum right now, with even greater opportunities to serve our investors and business partners. Together with Alan, Bob, Jack and our exceptionally talented investment team, we look forward to continuing to deliver robust investment performance and to building upon our decades of success.”

Biographies

Michael W. Dees, 46, is a Managing Partner at Lindsay Goldberg and a 16-year veteran of the firm. Mr. Dees serves as a member of the firm’s investment committee, supporting and cultivating family and founder partnerships across industries and geographies. Mr. Dees leads Lindsay Goldberg’s business services vertical and its investment activities in Europe, co-leads the industrials vertical, and has helped build the firm’s special situations and distressed capabilities. He has led some of Lindsay Goldberg’s most successful investments and serves on the boards of directors of several of the firm’s portfolio companies, including Creation Technologies, Liveo Research, Paccor, Schur Flexibles and Stelco Holdings. Prior to joining Lindsay Goldberg, Mr. Dees worked at Morgan Stanley. He earned his M.B.A from Harvard Business School, where he was a George F. Baker Scholar, and his A.B. in Economics from Harvard College.

Jacob J. Lew, 65, is a Managing Partner at Lindsay Goldberg and joined the firm in 2017 after serving as 76th Secretary of the Treasury of the United States. Mr. Lew serves as a member of Lindsay Goldberg’s investment committee and focuses on firm management and all aspects of the investment process. He co-leads Lindsay Goldberg’s financial services vertical and serves on the boards of Stelco Holdings and Creation Technologies. Mr. Lew’s efforts have helped Lindsay Goldberg continue to build on its success as a trusted partner to both families and institutions around the world. Prior to serving as Treasury Secretary, Mr. Lew served as President Obama’s Chief of Staff, as well as Director of the Office of Management and Budget under Presidents Obama and Clinton. Previously, he was a managing director and chief operating officer of two units within Citi and served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of New York University, where he was also a professor of public administration. Mr. Lew earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his A.B. from Harvard College.

J. Russell Triedman, 50, is a Managing Partner at Lindsay Goldberg and has been with the firm since its inception. Mr. Triedman is a longstanding member of Lindsay Goldberg’s investment committee and has helped shape the firm’s investment strategy and overseen the portfolio’s operational performance. He leads Lindsay Goldberg’s government services and real estate verticals, co-leads the industrials and financial services verticals, and has helped lead the firm’s corporate partnership and divestiture strategy. Mr. Triedman has led some of Lindsay Goldberg’s most successful investments and serves on the boards of directors of several of the firm’s portfolio companies, including Amentum, Big Ass Fans, Golden West Packaging, Pixelle, and Second Spring. Prior to joining Lindsay Goldberg, he was a principal at Bessemer Holdings. Mr. Triedman earned his J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School and his Sc.B. in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Brown University.

About Lindsay Goldberg

Lindsay Goldberg is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders and management teams seeking to actively build their businesses. Since 2001, Lindsay Goldberg has raised more than $17 billion of equity capital and has invested in over 50 platform companies and over 240 follow-on opportunities. Lindsay Goldberg takes a relationship driven approach, centered upon a collaborative investment model, and is supported by its global network of affiliate partners. For more information about Lindsay Goldberg, please visit www.lindsaygoldbergllc.com.

