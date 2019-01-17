Lingon Joins CoreCentric Solutions Leadership Team

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCentric Solutions is pleased to announce John Lingon has joined the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President, Commercial Development. In this newly-formed role, Lingon will focus on business expansion across all aspects of the CoreCentric business.



Lingon brings extensive sales and business development experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as Senior Director New Business Development for Flex, a global contract manufacturing and supply chain solutions company. In this role he was responsible for the acquisition of new business globally. Prior to Flex, he held business development and account management roles at TouchSensor Technologies, Material Sciences Corporation and Key Transportation Services.

“The creation of the Commercial Development role is yet another important investment for CoreCentric Solutions,” stated Tom Healy, CEO, CoreCentric Solutions. “John’s expertise in building strong customer partnerships that generate mutually beneficial value further strengthens our organization. We are excited to have John join the team.”

Lingon earned his undergraduate degree from the University Michigan and holds an MBA from DePaul University.

About CoreCentric Solutions

Our clients count on CoreCentric Solutions for unrivaled access to repair and remanufacturing services, as well as best-in-class reverse logistics support. Founded in 1995 and headquartered outside Chicago, Illinois, we provide customized product lifecycle and returns management solutions to some of the largest original equipment/product manufacturers in the world. Dedicated to the reduction of waste, our business efforts help keep approximately 3,000 tons of material out of landfills on an annual basis.

For more information, visit us at corecentricsolutions.com.

Media Contact Kelley O’Toole, Director Corporate Marketing 630.216.5035 kotoole@corecentricusa.com