Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lingon Joins CoreCentric Solutions Leadership Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 12:01pm EST

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCentric Solutions is pleased to announce John Lingon has joined the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President, Commercial Development. In this newly-formed role, Lingon will focus on business expansion across all aspects of the CoreCentric business.

Lingon brings extensive sales and business development experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as Senior Director New Business Development for Flex, a global contract manufacturing and supply chain solutions company. In this role he was responsible for the acquisition of new business globally. Prior to Flex, he held business development and account management roles at TouchSensor Technologies, Material Sciences Corporation and Key Transportation Services.

“The creation of the Commercial Development role is yet another important investment for CoreCentric Solutions,” stated Tom Healy, CEO, CoreCentric Solutions. “John’s expertise in building strong customer partnerships that generate mutually beneficial value further strengthens our organization. We are excited to have John join the team.”    

Lingon earned his undergraduate degree from the University Michigan and holds an MBA from DePaul University.

About CoreCentric Solutions
Our clients count on CoreCentric Solutions for unrivaled access to repair and remanufacturing services, as well as best-in-class reverse logistics support. Founded in 1995 and headquartered outside Chicago, Illinois, we provide customized product lifecycle and returns management solutions to some of the largest original equipment/product manufacturers in the world. Dedicated to the reduction of waste, our business efforts help keep approximately 3,000 tons of material out of landfills on an annual basis.

For more information, visit us at corecentricsolutions.com.

Media Contact
Kelley O’Toole, Director Corporate Marketing 
630.216.5035
kotoole@corecentricusa.com

CoreCentricSolutions.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:09pOPEC sees oil market not yet out of woods, tries to avoid new glut
RE
12:09pINCUMBENT INSURERS AND INSURTECH, PART 1 : Partners in Time
PU
12:09pBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:09pIHS MARKIT : and AcadiaSoft to Deliver Integrated Solution Suite for Initial Margin Management
BU
12:08pBIOVENTIX : s) in Company
PR
12:07pNISSAN MOTOR : to cut up to 700 contract workers in Mississippi
AQ
12:06pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Sheldon van der Linde completes 2019 BMW DTM driver line-up as the first South African in the DTM.
AQ
12:06pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of First Data Corporation (FDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FDC Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
12:04pPRESS RELEASE : Q1 2018-2019 turnover
PU
12:04pMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE SAGE GROUP PLC : SAGE : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth
2VOESTALPINE AG : VOESTALPINE : Ad-Hoc News from 16 January 2019
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Shares Slide on Profit Warning
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers
5TALLINNA VESI : TALLINNA VESI : will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results of the fourt..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.