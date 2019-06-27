Linio Colombia and Ingenico ePayments Partner up to Offer the Best Online Shopping Experience

Ingenico ePayments, the ecommerce division of Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), announced that it will provide Linio Colombia with advanced payments services, offering its customers an enhanced shopping experience. Linio is a leading online marketplace in Latin America where customers demand smooth and intuitive payment. Ingenico will lead this effort by providing optimized payment solutions to Lino’s customers.

Linio and its shoppers will benefit from Ingenico's extensive experience working for leading ecommerce companies and global partners in more than 170 countries. Ingenico’s solution offers the latest payment methods, security and smooth checkout, boosting conversion rates and customer loyalty.

In addition, Linio benefits from Ingenico’s unique setup, which automatically reroutes failed card transaction attempts due to soft declines or other technical failures from a primary to a secondary acquirer resulting in higher authorization rates.

Ecommerce is one of the most developed sectors in Colombia, according to figures from the e-commerce Observatory of the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce. Sales have increased by more than a whopping 230 percent from 2013 to 2017. This is why online businesses are always on the lookout for innovative ways to enhance the online shopping experience.

“We’re thrilled to accompany Linio’s dizzying growth in the region,” says Matías Fainbrum, General Manager for Latin America, Ingenico ePayments. “Our solution, payment knowledge and experience in Latin America provides the best user experience. We’re going to do our best to make shopping at Linio easy, more transparent and above all safe for Linio and its customers.”

“Linio, in its constant commitment to the public, always verifies all the payments made on its platform, counting on a team of highly qualified fraud prevention experts that reinforces the security of the buyers. We’re confident that this partnership strengthens our payment processes, our users’ shopping experience and provides greater security to everyone’s purchase,” says Diego Alberto Navarro, Linio Colombia Country Manager.

Ingenico ePayments Latin America is one of the fastest growing regions for Ingenico’s global ecommerce division, benefiting from rapid growth in the region. It serves Latin America’s most familiar online businesses, it treasures a highly diversified client base ranging from online travel agents, retailers, marketplaces to digital goods and services.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

About Linio

Linio is the biggest ecommerce platform in Latin America. With presence in 8 countries, our sellers have access to a huge market of over 300 million people. In just a few easy steps, you can start selling your products risk-free in the world’s fastest growing region for ecommerce.

Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico

For more experts’ views, visit our blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005411/en/