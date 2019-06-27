Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Linio Colombia and Ingenico ePayments Partner up to Offer the Best Online Shopping Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:06am EDT

Ingenico ePayments, the ecommerce division of Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), announced that it will provide Linio Colombia with advanced payments services, offering its customers an enhanced shopping experience. Linio is a leading online marketplace in Latin America where customers demand smooth and intuitive payment. Ingenico will lead this effort by providing optimized payment solutions to Lino’s customers.

Linio and its shoppers will benefit from Ingenico's extensive experience working for leading ecommerce companies and global partners in more than 170 countries. Ingenico’s solution offers the latest payment methods, security and smooth checkout, boosting conversion rates and customer loyalty.

In addition, Linio benefits from Ingenico’s unique setup, which automatically reroutes failed card transaction attempts due to soft declines or other technical failures from a primary to a secondary acquirer resulting in higher authorization rates.

Ecommerce is one of the most developed sectors in Colombia, according to figures from the e-commerce Observatory of the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce. Sales have increased by more than a whopping 230 percent from 2013 to 2017. This is why online businesses are always on the lookout for innovative ways to enhance the online shopping experience.

“We’re thrilled to accompany Linio’s dizzying growth in the region,” says Matías Fainbrum, General Manager for Latin America, Ingenico ePayments. “Our solution, payment knowledge and experience in Latin America provides the best user experience. We’re going to do our best to make shopping at Linio easy, more transparent and above all safe for Linio and its customers.”

“Linio, in its constant commitment to the public, always verifies all the payments made on its platform, counting on a team of highly qualified fraud prevention experts that reinforces the security of the buyers. We’re confident that this partnership strengthens our payment processes, our users’ shopping experience and provides greater security to everyone’s purchase,” says Diego Alberto Navarro, Linio Colombia Country Manager.

Ingenico ePayments Latin America is one of the fastest growing regions for Ingenico’s global ecommerce division, benefiting from rapid growth in the region. It serves Latin America’s most familiar online businesses, it treasures a highly diversified client base ranging from online travel agents, retailers, marketplaces to digital goods and services.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

About Linio

Linio is the biggest ecommerce platform in Latin America. With presence in 8 countries, our sellers have access to a huge market of over 300 million people. In just a few easy steps, you can start selling your products risk-free in the world’s fastest growing region for ecommerce.

Stay in touch with us:
www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico

For more experts’ views, visit our blog.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:28aReaden Holding Corp. (RHCO.PK) Finalizes the Acquisition of the Two Percent Group Including All Associated Brands and License
GL
08:27aEXCLUSIVE : Trade tensions put energy transition at risk- BP chairman
RE
08:27aCANNABIS GROWTH OPPORTUNITY : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation/
AQ
08:27aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Profit Falls, Sales Pick Up
DJ
08:25aALZCHEM GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:25aBeleave Expands Recreational Cannabis Sales to Saskatchewan
NE
08:23aEXCLUSIVE : Trade tensions put energy transition at risk - BP chairman
RE
08:23aTRANSFER PREDICTOR : Ousmane Dembele to Bayern Munich scores a 3
AQ
08:23aCITIC : DICASTAL Inaugurates its First Factory in Morocco for an Investment of 350 Mln Euros
AQ
08:23a5G CLOUD GAMES : Huawei, NetEase agree for joint innovation lab
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : lifted by new plan to tackle glyphosate lawsuits, Elliott approval
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About