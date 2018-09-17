Link Administration : Group launches new digital tools for mobile and Google Home

MEDIA RELEASE

Link Group launches new digital tools for mobile and Google Home

Connecting investors in a digital world

17 September 2018: Link Group (ASX: LNK), a leading global administrator of financial ownership data, today unveiled new mobile apps and voice-recognition capability, expanding the ways investors and shareholders engage with Link Group and its clients through digital channels.

Reflecting Link Group's ongoing investment in technology, Link Group today announced the launch of a new mobile app for the Link Investor Centre platform and a new voice-activated assistant on Google Home, both of which will make it easier for investors to manage their share portfolios.

Link Investor Centre mobile app

The new Link Investor Centre mobile app offers a secure mobile platform for retail investors to access and manage their investments.

The app allows investors to quickly access information about their shareholdings and make updates to their account such as confirming payment instructions and advising communication preferences, via their mobile phone. Users can view payment history, access details of upcoming annual general meetings and submit votes online, all with the convenience and peace of mind of fingerprint authentication and PIN security options.

The app, available in both the App Store and Google Play Store, will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand with other markets to follow shortly.

Voice-recognition technology

Link Group has also tapped into the increasing popularity of voice-activated tools, launching natural language assistants on both Google Home and through the Link Investor Centre to enable users to verbally ask for detail and information on how to manage their shareholdings.

Investors with Link-administered shares will now be able to use Google Home or the associated Google Assistant mobile app to ask real-time questions to the Link Market Services Assistant and receive helpful information on a range of topics, such as dividend payments, selling shares and updating personal details.

"By talking to the Assistant, investors can easily and quickly obtain information, without the hassle of sifting through web pages for the answer. Our new voice-recognition technology allows you to simply ask a question to access important investor information.

"The Assistant can answer common questions, such as 'how do I sell my shares?' and 'how do I know the value of my shareholdings?' Over time, capability will expand to provide more in-depth information about an investor's individual account details via this channel," said Link Group's Technology & Innovation CEO Paul Gardiner.

Voice-recognition technology aligns with Link Group's goal of making financial information and education more readily accessible to the everyday investor.

"Link Group is continually responding to how users are choosing to communicate and giving them tools that cater to their needs. That is why we developed natural language assistants, so that investors can talk to Link Market Services anywhere, at any time," Mr Gardiner said.

Driving investor engagement

The latest additions to Link Group's digital capabilities provide investors with more choice in the communication channels they can employ to manage their investment portfolio.

"Link Group will continue to invest in cutting-edge technology to empower investors to play a more active role in their portfolios and to support companies in creating more meaningful interactions with their shareholders.

"The market-leading product and technology solutions we offer allow us to be a true partner for our clients," Mr Gardiner concluded.

