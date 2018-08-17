Link Administration : Group partners with financial technology company Leveris

MEDIA RELEASE

Link Group partners with financial technology company Leveris

Partnership to expand opportunities in the banking sector

17 August 2018: Link Asset Services, part of Link Group (ASX: LNK), a leading global provider of financial administration services, today announced a strategic investment in Leveris Limited (Leveris).

Leveris is a financial technology company headquartered in Ireland with core expertise in banking and financial services. Leveris has developed a next-generation, modular, end-to-end banking platform that facilitates lending, deposit taking, card issuance and digital channel design. Its open architecture enables seamless integration with third parties through a combination of functionality, creating unique solutions for clients.

Strategically for Link Group, the Leveris platform will provide a modern and easily adaptable platform to expand the addressable market of its Banking & Credit Management business by opening up growing outsourcing opportunities in the banking sector where new technologies and falling barriers to entry are changing the financial services landscape.

Robbie Hughes, CEO Banking & Credit Management, Link Asset Services said "This investment will enable us to enhance traction across the broader banking universe through the application of next generation technology. The Leveris platform delivers enhanced user experiences without complexity, simply and efficiently. We are excited to be partnering with Conor and his team."

Leveris' Founder and CEO, Conor Fennelly, said, "We welcome this strategic partnership with Link Group. Link Group is the largest independent debt servicer in Europe and has a deep knowledge of the lending and loan administration industry, as well as being a global player in the financial services space. We both share a common vision to support financial institutions through the application of trusted and innovative technology and are deliberately ambitious in our quest to evolving banking into a simpler, more personal experience for everyone."

About Link Group

Link Group is a market-leading provider of technology-enabled administration solutions. Underpinned by our investment in technology, people and processes, Link Group delivers comprehensive data and information solutions for companies, large asset owners and trustees across the globe.

Link Group's Banking & Credit Management business is Europe's largest independent debt servicer administering and safeguarding €100bn of assets. With experience of managing loans in 15 jurisdictions, Link's team of over 700 works with acquirers and originators of secured and unsecured loans across the UK and Europe.

About Leveris

Leveris, founded in 2014, is a fast growing Irish financial technology company with development and research capacities in the Czech Republic and Belarus, offering a completely modern, modular, non-legacy, SaaS banking platform specifically architected to address the key challenges facing financial institutions today.

Leveris was named in "The FinTech 100", 2017; a group 50 'Established' fintech companies across the globe, as well as the most captivating 50 'Emerging Stars'. Their in-depth knowledge of the banking industry, banking customers and innovative technologies has enabled them to build one of the most technologically advanced core banking platforms in the market today.