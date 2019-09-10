Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Link Ventures : Closes On $100M To Fund Rising Internet Technology Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Link Ventures, a Cambridge-based venture capital firm, has received more than $100 million in capital commitments for its Link Ventures 2 fund. LV2 will invest in early-stage consumer internet companies, following up on the success of Link’s first fund.

“We are delighted to have such a distinguished list of limited partners who have trusted us with their hard-earned capital and believe in our differentiated big data and technology advantage,” said Link Ventures Founder and Managing Partner Dave Blundin. “We will use this capital to invest in remarkable startups.” The investment team includes veteran investors and entrepreneurs Rob Chaplinsky, John Werner, Dominic Lloyd, Matt Rita, Bill Ferguson, and Mira Wilczek, CEO of Link’s startup incubator, Cogo Labs.

Link Ventures plans to help future portfolio companies capitalize on Link’s proprietary big data resources to drive revenue and capital-efficient growth. “Link Ventures is a different type of VC. While many VCs offer great mentoring services, Link provides high-value data for low-cost customer acquisition,” said Managing Director Rob Chaplinsky. “We expect to invest in exceptional management teams and help them leverage our data to exceed their revenue plans. That’s how we generate returns for our investors. We have finite capacity, so we have to choose them carefully.”

Link has invested in over 25 companies including EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER), Jobcase and Vestmark. Three Link companies (Cogo Labs, Jobcase and Vestmark) were ranked in Boston’s top ten “Best Places to Work” this year.

About Link Ventures

Based in the Kendall Square innovation hub of Cambridge, Link Ventures is a venture capital firm established in 2006 that invests in disruptive internet technology companies that leverage big data to help them differentiate, scale, and become profitable.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
09:21aECHOSTAR : Announces Completion of the Spin-Off and Merger of its BSS Business
PR
09:20aAussies Chalmers, Titmus, Larkin & the Campbells Headline Swim Stars in ISL
BU
09:19aGlobal HVAC Test Instruments Market 2019-2023 | Growing Concerns Toward Improving IAQ to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:19aMERCER : and HLTH Unveil Employer Program for HLTH 2019
BU
09:19a Yieldmo Partners with White Ops to Stop Sophisticated Bots and Provide Mobile Advertisers with the Highest Level of Ad Fraud Protection
BU
09:19aBusinesses Struggle to Enter New Digital Era Saddled by Legacy ITOM
BU
09:18aGlobal Urine Flow Meters Market 2019-2023 | Favorable Reimbursement Scenario to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:18aTYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Pembroke Pines, Florida, Replacing 200 Software Applications with Integrated Tyler Technologies' Solutions
BU
09:17aNORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Initiates core drill program, lac surprise property, west-central québec
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
3WeWork IPO valuation likely below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
4BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid
5LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group