Link Ventures : Closes On $100M To Fund Rising Internet Technology Companies

Link Ventures, a Cambridge-based venture capital firm, has received more than $100 million in capital commitments for its Link Ventures 2 fund. LV2 will invest in early-stage consumer internet companies, following up on the success of Link’s first fund.

“We are delighted to have such a distinguished list of limited partners who have trusted us with their hard-earned capital and believe in our differentiated big data and technology advantage,” said Link Ventures Founder and Managing Partner Dave Blundin. “We will use this capital to invest in remarkable startups.” The investment team includes veteran investors and entrepreneurs Rob Chaplinsky, John Werner, Dominic Lloyd, Matt Rita, Bill Ferguson, and Mira Wilczek, CEO of Link’s startup incubator, Cogo Labs.

Link Ventures plans to help future portfolio companies capitalize on Link’s proprietary big data resources to drive revenue and capital-efficient growth. “Link Ventures is a different type of VC. While many VCs offer great mentoring services, Link provides high-value data for low-cost customer acquisition,” said Managing Director Rob Chaplinsky. “We expect to invest in exceptional management teams and help them leverage our data to exceed their revenue plans. That’s how we generate returns for our investors. We have finite capacity, so we have to choose them carefully.”

Link has invested in over 25 companies including EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER), Jobcase and Vestmark. Three Link companies (Cogo Labs, Jobcase and Vestmark) were ranked in Boston’s top ten “Best Places to Work” this year.

About Link Ventures

Based in the Kendall Square innovation hub of Cambridge, Link Ventures is a venture capital firm established in 2006 that invests in disruptive internet technology companies that leverage big data to help them differentiate, scale, and become profitable.

