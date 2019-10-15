Linley Fall Processor Conference Features Innovative Processors and IP for AI Applications, Automotive, IoT, Embedded, and Data Center

The Linley Group today announced a spectacular program featuring more than 25 technical talks by technology experts at the Linley Fall Processor Conference taking place October 23 - 24 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara, CA. This notable forum explores the latest processors and IP cores for AI (artificial intelligence) applications, automotive, embedded, data center, IoT, and communications.

The conference will feature at least 9 new product and technology announcements, including:

Intel will unveil the microarchitecture of its Tremont CPU, the next-generation Atom core that will appear in the Lakefield mobile processor.

SiFive will detail a new, high-performance processor core IP with significant compute-capability enhancements.

GrAI Matter Labs will introduce its GrAI One chip, which is based on its NeuronFlow architecture, and provide performance and power benchmarks.

BrainChip will introduce Akida, an event-based reconfigurable multicore neural-network processor.

SiFive will introduce a new scalable security architecture.

Cornami will disclose new architectural techniques to reconfigure and scale hardware to efficiently map to higher-resolution neural networks.

Mythic will disclose a high-level overview of its architecture and how it can efficiently achieve parallelism on a wide variety of neural networks.

NovuMind will detail the company's NovuTensor architecture, which has been designed to improve neural-network performance, efficiency, and scale for edge applications.

Synopsys will disclose a new DSP IP that will help designers address a broad range of DSP processing.

Featured keynotes include:

Facebook Director of AI System Codesign Group, Misha Smelyanskiy, will present “Challenges and Opportunities of Architecting AI Systems at Data-Center Scale.”

Linley Group Principal Analyst, Linley Gwennap, will present “Accelerating AI from Cloud to Edge.”

Sponsoring companies include Arm, SiFive, Intel, Flex Logix, Arteris IP, Cadence, Synopsys, Ceva, NXP, Micron, Wave Computing, Rambus, BrainChip, Habana, Imagination, Cornami, Mellanox, Mythic, Titan IC, Codeplay, Achronix, GrAI Matter Labs, Lattice Semiconductor, Eta Compute, Marvell, NovuMind, Design News, and The Khronos Group.

Attendees will have an opportunity to network with industry leaders and visit sponsor exhibits during the cocktail reception on Wednesday, October 23 immediately following the presentations. The Linley Group offers free admission to qualified registrants who sign up by October 17. For the full conference program and to register, please visit www.linleygroup.com/FPC19.

About The Linley Group

The Linley Group is the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for a broad range of applications including networking, communications, data-center applications, mobile, and embedded. The company provides strategic consulting services, in-depth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group is the publisher of the noted Microprocessor Report, a weekly publication. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company's free email newsletter: Linley Newsletter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005190/en/