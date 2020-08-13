Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Linn-Co Federal Credit Union Successfully Completes Virtual Core Conversion with Member Driven Technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 08:08am EDT

Credit union goes live with MDT during the pandemic, expects to boost efficiencies, enhance overall member experience

Linn-Co Federal Credit Union has successfully implemented the Episys® core platform hosted by Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. MDT hosts the Episys core platform from Symitar®, an industry-leading provider of technology solutions for credit unions of all sizes, as well as multiple complementary solutions, including the Banno Digital Platform.

Lebanon, Ore.-based Linn-Co FCU hosted its previous core platform on-premise for about 25 years and wanted a more modern, automated system with more robust functionality to better serve its members in today’s competitive landscape. After a thorough search process involving staff from every department to closely evaluate different vendors and how their technology roadmaps would align with the credit union’s goals and initiatives, the credit union ultimately selected MDT. Linn-Co FCU liked the partnership between MDT and Symitar and appreciates that MDT provides support and guidance for leveraging the sophisticated core.

The pandemic hit halfway through Linn-Co FCU’s conversion, causing the credit union and MDT to quickly shift their strategy and adjust processes. By leveraging virtual conferencing tools for frequent check-ins and remote trainings, Linn-Co FCU and MDT were able to successfully complete the project while practicing social distancing. They even maintained the original timeline.

“Executing a core conversion during a pandemic is no easy undertaking, but the MDT and Jack Henry teams’ dedication and determination helped make it as smooth as possible,” said Carol Cromwell, CEO of Linn-Co FCU. “They were patient and supportive, providing the information and training that our team needed to feel comfortable with our new core. And, the timing of our conversion worked out well for us. If we didn’t have these new tools with expanded functionality to help us adapt, we wouldn’t be as prepared to deal with upcoming changes, including members’ shifting preferences and expectations.”

The credit union also implemented Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Platform through its partnership with MDT to provide a stronger, more personal digital banking experience to its member base. Cromwell continued, “There has already been an overwhelmingly positive response to our new digital look and feel. Members are excited about the upgraded experience and the ability to better connect with us and solve issues more efficiently within the digital channel.”

“We’re proud to partner with credit unions like Linn-Co FCU that prioritize continually improving processes and evolving their technology strategy regardless of what circumstances arise,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “While completing a core conversion and implementing a digital banking platform during the pandemic had its challenges, Linn-Co FCU and our team forged ahead, never failing to acknowledge the importance of the end goal. We look forward to partnering with Linn-Co FCU in this new chapter, helping them increase efficiencies, improve the digital banking experience and most importantly, enhance overall member service.”

About Member Driven Technologies

MDT hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide credit unions with a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO’s service-first, hybrid approach to outsourcing enables credit unions to boost efficiencies and security and reduce costs while maintaining a high level of control. In addition to hosting the Symitar Episys platform, MDT also hosts dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions to run the entire institution, including digital banking, payments, lending, security, continuity and regulatory services. MDT serves credit unions representing more than $22 billion in assets and approximately two million members. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aCHORUS AVIATION : reports Q2 profit down from year ago due to pandemic
AQ
08:19aSTARCO BRANDS : Breathe® Household Cleaning and Hand Sanitizer now available at Amazon and Walmart
PR
08:19aMITUTOYO AMERICA CORPORATION : Expands Custom Solutions Offerings
BU
08:18aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH First Bank to Offer “Kuwait Mobile ID” Booth in Branches and Auto Showrooms
PU
08:18aLEIFHEIT : Investorenpräsentation 1. Halbjahr 2020 (Englisch)
PU
08:18aIFIRMA : Raport bieżący 14/2020 – 13.08.2020
PU
08:18aTONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement on results of subsidiary
PU
08:18aA US Packaging Industry Client Prepares for the Post-COVID Era With Market Opportunity Analysis | Infiniti's Recent Client Engagement
BU
08:17aSEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17aAKITA MICHINOKU CAPITAL : Comments on Palantir as They Prepare for a Direct Listing in September
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : reports first half 2020 results
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
4EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
5ASCOM HOLDING AG : ASCOM : Half-Year Report 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group