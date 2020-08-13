Linn-Co Federal Credit Union Successfully Completes Virtual Core Conversion with Member Driven Technologies

Credit union goes live with MDT during the pandemic, expects to boost efficiencies, enhance overall member experience

Linn-Co Federal Credit Union has successfully implemented the Episys® core platform hosted by Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. MDT hosts the Episys core platform from Symitar®, an industry-leading provider of technology solutions for credit unions of all sizes, as well as multiple complementary solutions, including the Banno Digital Platform.

Lebanon, Ore.-based Linn-Co FCU hosted its previous core platform on-premise for about 25 years and wanted a more modern, automated system with more robust functionality to better serve its members in today’s competitive landscape. After a thorough search process involving staff from every department to closely evaluate different vendors and how their technology roadmaps would align with the credit union’s goals and initiatives, the credit union ultimately selected MDT. Linn-Co FCU liked the partnership between MDT and Symitar and appreciates that MDT provides support and guidance for leveraging the sophisticated core.

The pandemic hit halfway through Linn-Co FCU’s conversion, causing the credit union and MDT to quickly shift their strategy and adjust processes. By leveraging virtual conferencing tools for frequent check-ins and remote trainings, Linn-Co FCU and MDT were able to successfully complete the project while practicing social distancing. They even maintained the original timeline.

“Executing a core conversion during a pandemic is no easy undertaking, but the MDT and Jack Henry teams’ dedication and determination helped make it as smooth as possible,” said Carol Cromwell, CEO of Linn-Co FCU. “They were patient and supportive, providing the information and training that our team needed to feel comfortable with our new core. And, the timing of our conversion worked out well for us. If we didn’t have these new tools with expanded functionality to help us adapt, we wouldn’t be as prepared to deal with upcoming changes, including members’ shifting preferences and expectations.”

The credit union also implemented Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Platform through its partnership with MDT to provide a stronger, more personal digital banking experience to its member base. Cromwell continued, “There has already been an overwhelmingly positive response to our new digital look and feel. Members are excited about the upgraded experience and the ability to better connect with us and solve issues more efficiently within the digital channel.”

“We’re proud to partner with credit unions like Linn-Co FCU that prioritize continually improving processes and evolving their technology strategy regardless of what circumstances arise,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “While completing a core conversion and implementing a digital banking platform during the pandemic had its challenges, Linn-Co FCU and our team forged ahead, never failing to acknowledge the importance of the end goal. We look forward to partnering with Linn-Co FCU in this new chapter, helping them increase efficiencies, improve the digital banking experience and most importantly, enhance overall member service.”

About Member Driven Technologies

MDT hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide credit unions with a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO’s service-first, hybrid approach to outsourcing enables credit unions to boost efficiencies and security and reduce costs while maintaining a high level of control. In addition to hosting the Symitar Episys platform, MDT also hosts dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions to run the entire institution, including digital banking, payments, lending, security, continuity and regulatory services. MDT serves credit unions representing more than $22 billion in assets and approximately two million members. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

