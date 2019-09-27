Log in
Lion Energy : Opic Farms into East Seram PSC

09/27/2019 | 12:23am EDT

27-Sep-2019

  • Experienced partner joining Lion in East Seram exploration effort
  • OESC deal secures circa US$9m in funding for East Seram PSC
  • Seismic survey planning underway and acquisition planned for 2020

Lion Energy Limited ('Lion'), operator of the East Seram PSC via its wholly-owned subsidiary Balam Energy Pte Ltd, is pleased to report that the Taiwanese based CPC Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, OPIC East Seram Corporation ('OESC'), will acquire a 40% participating interest in the East Seram PSC under a Farmout Agreement ('FOA') signed Wednesday, 25 September, 2019.

Opic Farms into East Seram PSC

Lion Energy Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 04:22:06 UTC
