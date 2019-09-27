Lion Energy : Opic Farms into East Seram PSC

27-Sep-2019
Experienced partner joining Lion in East Seram exploration effort
OESC deal secures circa US$9m in funding for East Seram PSC
Seismic survey planning underway and acquisition planned for 2020
Lion Energy Limited ('Lion'), operator of the East Seram PSC via its wholly-owned subsidiary Balam Energy Pte Ltd, is pleased to report that the Taiwanese based CPC Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, OPIC East Seram Corporation ('OESC'), will acquire a 40% participating interest in the East Seram PSC under a Farmout Agreement ('FOA') signed Wednesday, 25 September, 2019.
