Lion Energy : Opic Farms into East Seram PSC

27-Sep-2019

Experienced partner joining Lion in East Seram exploration effort

OESC deal secures circa US$9m in funding for East Seram PSC

Seismic survey planning underway and acquisition planned for 2020

Lion Energy Limited ('Lion'), operator of the East Seram PSC via its wholly-owned subsidiary Balam Energy Pte Ltd, is pleased to report that the Taiwanese based CPC Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, OPIC East Seram Corporation ('OESC'), will acquire a 40% participating interest in the East Seram PSC under a Farmout Agreement ('FOA') signed Wednesday, 25 September, 2019.

Opic Farms into East Seram PSC