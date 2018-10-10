Log in
Lion Selection : Net Tangible Asset Backing as at 30 September 2018

10/10/2018 | 12:38am CEST

Net Tangible Asset Backing

Net Tangible Asset Backing

Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion) advises that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of Lion as at 30 September 2018 is $0.29 per share (after tax).

Pani Joint Venture (33.3% Interest)

Commodity

August 2018

September 2018

A$M

A$M ¢ps

Gold

16.9

16.9 11.2

  • Fair value for Pani reflecting the consideration paid by Lion to acquire 33.3% interest from One Asia Resources in May 2018 and further funding advanced to Pani JV

Portfolio

Nusantara Resources

Gold

6.6

Roxgold

Gold

5.8

Egan Street Resources

Gold

4.4

Erdene Resources

Gold

3.4

Toro Gold

Gold

1.6

Other

3.5

Portfolio holdings measured at fair value

Net Cash

Includes investments held directly by Lion and the value to Lion of

investments held by African Lion.

Net Tangible Assets

Capital Structure

Shares on Issue:

Share Price:

Options on Issue:

150,134,879 30¢ps 15,720,958

7.1

4.8

5.3

3.5

4.4

3.0

2.6

1.7

1.6

1.0

3.7

2.5

1.3

1.3

0.9

A$43.5m

A$42.9m

29¢ps

30 September 2018 $0.50 expiry 12 April 2020

Lion Selection Group Limited ABN 26 077 729 572 Level 2, 175 Flinders Lane, Melbourne Vic 3000 T: +61 3 9614 8008www.lsg.com.au

Further enquiries:

Craig Smyth E:csmyth@lsg.com.au

Disclaimer

Lion Selection Group Limited published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 22:37:02 UTC
