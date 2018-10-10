Lion Selection : Net Tangible Asset Backing as at 30 September 2018

Net Tangible Asset Backing
Net Tangible Asset Backing
Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion) advises that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of Lion as at 30 September 2018 is $0.29 per share (after tax).
Pani Joint Venture (33.3% Interest)
|
Commodity
|
August 2018
|
September 2018
|
A$M
|
A$M ¢ps
|
Gold
|
16.9
|
16.9 11.2
|
Portfolio
|
Nusantara Resources
|
Gold
|
6.6
|
Roxgold
|
Gold
|
5.8
|
Egan Street Resources
|
Gold
|
4.4
|
Erdene Resources
|
Gold
|
3.4
|
Toro Gold
|
Gold
|
1.6
|
Other
|
3.5
|
Portfolio holdings measured at fair value
|
Net Cash
|
|
Includes investments held directly by Lion and the value to Lion of
|
investments held by African Lion.
|
Net Tangible Assets
Capital Structure
Shares on Issue:
Share Price:
Options on Issue:
150,134,879 30¢ps 15,720,958
|
7.1
|
4.8
|
5.3
|
3.5
|
4.4
|
3.0
|
2.6
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
1.0
|
3.7
|
2.5
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
A$43.5m
|
A$42.9m
|
29¢ps
30 September 2018 $0.50 expiry 12 April 2020
Lion Selection Group Limited ABN 26 077 729 572 Level 2, 175 Flinders Lane, Melbourne Vic 3000 T: +61 3 9614 8008www.lsg.com.au
Further enquiries:
Craig Smyth E:csmyth@lsg.com.au
Disclaimer
Lion Selection Group Limited published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 22:37:02 UTC