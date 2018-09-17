Log in
Lion Selection : Net Tangible Asset Backing as at 31 August 2018

09/17/2018 | 02:28am CEST

Net Tangible Asset Backing

Net Tangible Asset Backing

Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion) advises that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of Lion as at 31 August 2018 is $0.29 per share (after tax).

Pani Joint Venture (33.3% Interest)

Commodity

July 2018

August 2018

A$M

A$M ¢ps

Gold

16.6

16.9 11.2

  • Fair value for Pani reflecting the consideration paid by Lion to acquire 33.3% interest from One Asia Resources in May 2018 and further funding advanced to Pani JV

    Portfolio

    Nusantara Resources

    Gold

    8.1

    Roxgold

    Gold

    6.5

    Egan Street Resources

    Gold

    4.9

    Erdene Resources

    Gold

    3.1

    Toro Gold

    Gold

    1.5

    Other

    3.9

    Net Cash

  • Portfolio holdings measured at fair value

  • Includes investments held directly by Lion and the value to Lion of investments held by African Lion.

Net Tangible Assets

Capital Structure

Shares on Issue:

Share Price:

Options on Issue:

150,134,879 30¢ps 15,720,958

6.6

4.4

5.8

3.9

4.4

2.9

3.4

2.3

1.6

1.1

3.5

2.3

1.7

1.3

0.9

A$46.3m

A$43.5m

29¢ps

31 August 2018 $0.50 expiry 12 April 2020

Lion Selection Group Limited ABN 26 077 729 572 Level 2, 175 Flinders Lane, Melbourne Vic 3000

Further enquiries:

T: +61 3 9614 8008

Craig Smyth E:csmyth@lsg.com.au

F: +61 3 9614 8009www.lsg.com.au

Disclaimer

Lion Selection Group Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 00:27:02 UTC
