Lion Selection : Net Tangible Asset Backing as at 31 August 2018

Net Tangible Asset Backing
Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion) advises that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of Lion as at 31 August 2018 is $0.29 per share (after tax).
Pani Joint Venture (33.3% Interest)
|
Commodity
|
July 2018
|
August 2018
|
A$M
|
A$M ¢ps
|
Gold
|
16.6
|
16.9 11.2
-
Fair value for Pani reflecting the consideration paid by Lion to acquire 33.3% interest from One Asia Resources in May 2018 and further funding advanced to Pani JV
|
Portfolio
|
Nusantara Resources
|
Gold
|
8.1
|
Roxgold
|
Gold
|
6.5
|
Egan Street Resources
|
Gold
|
4.9
|
Erdene Resources
|
Gold
|
3.1
|
Toro Gold
|
Gold
|
1.5
|
Other
|
3.9
|
Net Cash
-
Portfolio holdings measured at fair value
-
Includes investments held directly by Lion and the value to Lion of investments held by African Lion.
Net Tangible Assets
Capital Structure
Shares on Issue:
Share Price:
Options on Issue:
150,134,879 30¢ps 15,720,958
|
6.6
|
4.4
|
5.8
|
3.9
|
4.4
|
2.9
|
3.4
|
2.3
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
A$46.3m
|
A$43.5m
|
29¢ps
31 August 2018 $0.50 expiry 12 April 2020
Lion Selection Group Limited ABN 26 077 729 572 Level 2, 175 Flinders Lane, Melbourne Vic 3000
Further enquiries:
T: +61 3 9614 8008
Craig Smyth E:csmyth@lsg.com.au
F: +61 3 9614 8009www.lsg.com.au
