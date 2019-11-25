Lionbridge : Taps Former Moody's Exec as CTO

Today, Lionbridge, a global leader in localization and data training, announced that former Moody’s Corporation executive Tony Stoupas has joined the company as chief technology officer. Stoupas will oversee global technology, development, and information security.

“Technology is the key component in our overall transformation,” says Lionbridge Chief Executive Officer John Fennelly. “We must be able to continue offering our customers and community a great set of easy-to-use tools that enhance the customer experience. That’s why I’m thrilled to welcome Tony to the team.”

While at Moody's, Stoupas served as chief information officer and spearheaded the company’s global technology transformation. He has also held leadership positions at UBS and Mellon Financial Corporation. Stoupas currently serves on the boards of .406 Ventures, Evanta, and other leading technology companies.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers and employees by delivering localization and training data services in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of one million passionate experts in 5000+ cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 26 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

