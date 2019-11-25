Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lionbridge : Taps Former Moody's Exec as CTO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Today, Lionbridge, a global leader in localization and data training, announced that former Moody’s Corporation executive Tony Stoupas has joined the company as chief technology officer. Stoupas will oversee global technology, development, and information security.

“Technology is the key component in our overall transformation,” says Lionbridge Chief Executive Officer John Fennelly. “We must be able to continue offering our customers and community a great set of easy-to-use tools that enhance the customer experience. That’s why I’m thrilled to welcome Tony to the team.”

While at Moody's, Stoupas served as chief information officer and spearheaded the company’s global technology transformation. He has also held leadership positions at UBS and Mellon Financial Corporation. Stoupas currently serves on the boards of .406 Ventures, Evanta, and other leading technology companies.

About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers and employees by delivering localization and training data services in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of one million passionate experts in 5000+ cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 26 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:35pFONCIÈRE EURIS : Rallye, Foncière Euris and Euris announce an agreement with their banks on all their derivatives transactions and the extension of the observation period
GL
02:35pFINATIS : Rallye, Foncière Euris and Euris announce an agreement with their banks on all their derivatives transactions and the extension of the observation period
GL
02:35pNew 1010data Flash Report Series Examines Current and Historical Seasonal Spend Patterns
BU
02:33pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : BANK of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Results -25 November 2019
PU
02:33pBANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
PU
02:33pAnnual Reports and Related Documents
PU
02:33pSGX SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : National potato industry leaders provide updates
PU
02:32pDCHFA Funds First Development of FY 2020 Bringing 76 New Affordable Apartments to Southwest, D.C.
GL
02:31pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Announce U.S. Department of Energy Funding of Carbon Capture Project
PR
02:31pTHE BEST HAIR STRAIGHTENER & HAIR DRYER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : List of Dyson & ghd Savings Shared by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group