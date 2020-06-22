Lions Clubs Help More than Two Hundred Million People Last Year

Oak Brook, Ill., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five years ago, Lions Clubs International set a goal of tripling its global impact by helping 200 million people around the world per year. Through the kindness of the organization’s 1.4 million Lions members, this year they achieved it, bringing more good to the world than ever before.

“Today is a day of great celebration for Lions everywhere,” said Lions Clubs International President, Dr. Jung-Yul Choi. “Lions didn’t just reach our goal of serving 200 million people this year—we exceeded it, serving more than 275 million people together. It’s all thanks to the generosity of our global Foundation, and the efforts of the incredible men and women around the world who put their kindness into action by serving their communities as Lions.”

For more than a century, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. That service impact is amplified through the generous support of the Lions Clubs International Foundation, which has awarded more than one billion dollars since its founding to empower the service of Lions and bring hope to some of the neediest places on earth.

Here are some of the ways Lions helped communities during their historic year of service:

• Provided diabetes screenings to more than 13.3 million people

• Collected food and distributing meals to more than 14.7 million people

• Planted trees that benefit more than 5.7 million people

• Supported the treatment for river blindness to help more than 8.5 million people

• Offered vision screenings to more than 5.7 million people

• Advocated for more than 2.2 million people touched by pediatric cancer

• Created educational opportunities for more than 2.9 million people

“The number of people we served is inspiring,” said International President Choi. “But what truly inspires me is thinking about each of the people that these numbers represent. They are lives that Lions have touched, in ways both big and small. Every volunteer makes a difference, and their volunteerism shows how important compassion and kindness are to the world, especially during times like this.”

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. More than 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. The Lions Clubs International Foundation has funded humanitarian service through financial gifts from Lions International members, the public, and partners from the corporate, government and non-government sectors. Lions are focused on supporting vision, youth, diabetes, the environment, childhood cancer, hunger, humanitarian and disaster relief, to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity.

For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit lionsclubs.org.

