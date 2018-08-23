Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lipinski: Trump Rollback of Environmental Standards Prioritizes Corporate Greed Over Health of Americans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 02:07am CEST

Congressman Dan Lipinski (IL-3) released the following statement today:

'President Trump's plan to replace current environmental standards would cause 1,400 premature deaths, 21,000 missed school days, and 48,000 cases of asthma by 2030, according to the Trump Administration's own analysis, all while increasing electricity costs for hard-working Americans across the country. On top of that, it will lead to major increases in CO2 pollution of up to 63%, making heat waves, forest fires, and other effects of global warming worse. I am in discussions with my colleagues about the best strategies to block this dangerous rollback. The EPA's mission is to protect human health and the environment, and this plan does exactly the opposite.'

Disclaimer

Daniel Lipinski published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 00:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/22U.S. oil extends gains after crude inventories fall
RE
08/22U.S. oil extends gains after crude inventories fall
RE
08/22CITY OF DEL MAR CA : Utility relocation on Camino del Mar
PU
08/22Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
RE
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/22Caution creeps into Asian markets as U.S. tariff deadline looms
RE
08/22EXCLUSIVE : Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
RE
08/22Japan Aug flash manufacturing PMI rises on domestic demand, exports weak
RE
08/22U.S. economy set to slow from here on, damaged by trade war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD : CONSTRUCTION OF CANADIAN OIL PIPELINE DELAYED: minister
2EXCLUSIVE: Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
3Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
4Britain to set out advice on how to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit
5BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.