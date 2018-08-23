Lipinski: Trump Rollback of Environmental Standards Prioritizes Corporate Greed Over Health of Americans

Congressman Dan Lipinski (IL-3) released the following statement today:

'President Trump's plan to replace current environmental standards would cause 1,400 premature deaths, 21,000 missed school days, and 48,000 cases of asthma by 2030, according to the Trump Administration's own analysis, all while increasing electricity costs for hard-working Americans across the country. On top of that, it will lead to major increases in CO2 pollution of up to 63%, making heat waves, forest fires, and other effects of global warming worse. I am in discussions with my colleagues about the best strategies to block this dangerous rollback. The EPA's mission is to protect human health and the environment, and this plan does exactly the opposite.'