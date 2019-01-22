Lippert Components files lawsuit against its former President

Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI®) has filed a lawsuit in
Elkhart County against its former President Scott Mereness. The
Complaint alleges that Mereness used LCI’s confidential information to
usurp a corporate opportunity. The suit claims Mereness, after actively
pursuing an acquisition target on behalf of LCI as an LCI employee,
personally invested in the target company for his own benefit. Through
this suit, LCI is seeking to retroactively terminate Mereness for cause
and to recover related damages. LCI has a long-standing reputation for,
and commitment to, acting ethically and with integrity. This commitment
fosters our continued success in developing innovative products and
pursuing new opportunities.
About LCI Industries
From over 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities located
throughout the United States and in Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the
United Kingdom, LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary,
LCI, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of
engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and
industrial product markets, consisting of recreational vehicles and
adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats,
livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains;
manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies
components to the related aftermarkets of these industries primarily by
selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers.
LCI’s products include steel chassis and related components; axles and
suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed
bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless
windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling
systems; furniture and mattresses; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp
doors; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories;
electronic components; televisions and sound systems; navigation
systems; backup cameras; appliances; and other accessories. Additional
information about LCI and its products can be found at www.lci1.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” with
respect to our financial condition, results of operations, business
strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position,
growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management,
markets for the Company’s common stock and other matters. Statements in
this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking
statements” for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of
the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks
and uncertainties.
Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those
relating to our future business prospects, net sales, expenses and
income (loss), cash flow, and financial condition, whenever they occur
in this press release are necessarily estimates reflecting the best
judgment of the Company’s senior management at the time such statements
were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the
Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ
materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These
factors include, in addition to other matters described in this press
release, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition,
costs and availability of raw materials (particularly steel and
aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the
industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for
financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we
sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and
manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we
sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the
financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our
components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the
costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other
growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and
labor, employee benefits, employee retention, realization and impact of
expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the
disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other
unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of
compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in
which we operate, and increased governmental regulation and oversight,
information technology performance and security, the ability to protect
intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product
recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices, the impact of
international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer
confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our
components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under
the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in the Company’s subsequent
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company
disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking
statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date
the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005987/en/