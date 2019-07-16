Lipscomb University : College of Business Names Longtime Deloitte Partner Kevin Monroe as Its First Partner-in-Residence for Accounting Program

Lipscomb University’s College of Business has appointed accounting industry veteran and former Deloitte partner Kevin N. Monroe as its first partner-in-residence for its accounting program.

Monroe, a CPA, recently retired as audit partner with Deloitte. As partner-in-residence in the College of Business, Monroe will co-teach auditing courses, assist in curriculum development, mentoring graduate and undergraduate students, and participate in international trips for accounting students. He currently serves as a member of the College of Business Dean’s Board. Monroe also currently serves as a member of the Tennessee State Board of Accountancy.

“One of the best learning experiences our accounting students can have is to have a well-respected national leader in the field spend time teaching and mentoring them. That is exactly what will happen with Kevin joining us as partner-in-residence. We are very blessed to have Kevin who not only knows business but is such a man of character,” said Ray Eldridge, dean of the College of Business.

Monroe has more than 35 years of auditing and accounting experience in a variety of industries, including insurance, retail, manufacturing, governmental and not-for-profit. At Deloitte, he most recently served as the professional practice director, or senior technical and consultation audit partner, for the firm’s Nashville, Memphis, Charlotte and Raleigh offices, with responsibilities for audit and accounting consultation matters, compliance, risk management and quality control. Prior to moving to Nashville, Monroe was assigned to the firm’s Washington, D.C., office, where he served clients in the insurance and utilities industries as the deputy director of professional practice. He also served as the director of professional practice for the Firm’s Federal audit and attest practice.

Lipscomb’s College of Business has been named the No. 1 Undergraduate Business Program in Tennessee for three consecutive years by both Bloomberg Business Week and Poets & Quants and the No. 2 part-time MBA program in Tennessee in 2016 by Bloomberg Business Week. In addition it was named the No. 1 accounting program in Tennessee and No. 2 in the nation in 2017 by Christian Universities Online. Earlier this month, 2018 College Factual ranked Lipscomb’s accounting program the number one accounting program in Tennessee for the second consecutive year and one of the top 50 programs in the nation. The department of accounting also earned a ranking of 12th in the nation and number one in the state of Tennessee for the second consecutive year for Best Accounting Programs for Veterans.

For more information about Lipscomb’s College of Business visit business.lipscomb.edu.

