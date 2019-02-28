Log in
Liq Participações : Material Fact - Decision of the Debentures Holders‘ Meetings

02/28/2019 | 07:47pm EST

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, February 28, 2019. Liq Participações S.A. ('Company'; LIQO3), in accordance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6404/1976 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, on this date, held Meeting for the Debenture Holders of the 2nd Issue of Debentures ('2nd Issue' and 'Debentures Holders Meetings'), when the debenture holder approved the following agenda.

2nd Issue

The debenture holder of the 2nd issue approved (i) the waiver of the maintenance, by the Company, of the financial ratios ('covenants') set forth in item 'o', article III, item 22.1 of the Issue Indenture, for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019; and (ii) the cancelation of the early maturity of the Debentures due to the failure to comply with the term for the opening of an Escrow Account set forth in the Fiduciary Assignment, under the terms of article III, item 23.1, 'kk' of the Issue Indenture, as well as the expansion of the period to open the Escrow Account until March 15, 2019.

The Company's management thanks for the support of its creditors with this agenda and remains committed with the Company's operating and financial recovery.

André Tavares Paradizi
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Liq Participações SA published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 00:46:02 UTC
