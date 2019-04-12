Liq Participações : Material Fact - Decision of the Debentures Holders‘ Meetings

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, April 12, 2019. LIQ Participações S.A. ('Company'; LIQO3), in accordance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6404/1976 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, on this date, held Meetings for the Debenture Holders of the 1st Series of the 1st Issue of Debentures ('1st Issue') and for the Debenture Holders of the 3rd Issue of Debentures ('3rd Issue' and 'Debentures Holders Meetings', respectively), when the debenture holders approved the following agenda.

1st Series of the 1st Issue

The debenture holders of the 1st series of the 1st issue approved: (i) the postponement of the payment of the Interest on the Debentures of this series from April 15, 2019 to May 23, 2019.

3rd Issue

The debenture holders of the 3rd issue approved: (i) the postponement of the payment of the Interest on the Debentures of this series from April 15, 2019 to May 23, 2019; and (ii) the waiver of the maintenance, by the Company, of the financial ratios ('covenants') provided for in item X of Clause 6.27.2 of the Indenture, exclusively, in relation to the quarter ended on March 31, 2019.

The Company's management thanks for the support of its creditors with this agenda and remains committed with the Company's operating and financial recovery.

The minutes of the Debenture Holders' Meetings, held today, are available at the Brazilian SEC and at the Company's IR website.

São Paulo, April 12, 2019.

André Tavares Paradizi

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer