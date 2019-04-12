Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liq Participações : Material Fact - Decision of the Debentures Holders‘ Meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, April 12, 2019. LIQ Participações S.A. ('Company'; LIQO3), in accordance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6404/1976 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, on this date, held Meetings for the Debenture Holders of the 1st Series of the 1st Issue of Debentures ('1st Issue') and for the Debenture Holders of the 3rd Issue of Debentures ('3rd Issue' and 'Debentures Holders Meetings', respectively), when the debenture holders approved the following agenda.

1st Series of the 1st Issue

The debenture holders of the 1st series of the 1st issue approved: (i) the postponement of the payment of the Interest on the Debentures of this series from April 15, 2019 to May 23, 2019.

3rd Issue

The debenture holders of the 3rd issue approved: (i) the postponement of the payment of the Interest on the Debentures of this series from April 15, 2019 to May 23, 2019; and (ii) the waiver of the maintenance, by the Company, of the financial ratios ('covenants') provided for in item X of Clause 6.27.2 of the Indenture, exclusively, in relation to the quarter ended on March 31, 2019.

The Company's management thanks for the support of its creditors with this agenda and remains committed with the Company's operating and financial recovery.

The minutes of the Debenture Holders' Meetings, held today, are available at the Brazilian SEC and at the Company's IR website.

São Paulo, April 12, 2019.

André Tavares Paradizi
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Liq Participações SA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 22:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:18pDEEPMATTER : Board Changes and Appointments to Advisory Committee
PU
07:18pFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07:15pNext Green Wave Announces Final Payment to Facility Construction Company
NE
07:14pMAN UTD VS WEST HAM : Solskjaer facing defensive crisis ahead of clash
AQ
07:13pHOCHDORF : Shareholders focus on fresh impetus – HOCHDORF receives four new board members
PU
07:11pSpanish regulator fines tobacco companies for anti-competition
RE
07:09pMANCHESTER UNITED : Tottenham's Alli should face Manchester City, doubt for Huddersfield
AQ
07:08pTR-1 : notification of major holdings
PU
07:07pBANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN ML : Santander seeks full ownership of Mexican business with $2.9 billion deal
RE
07:02pBREAKING : Super Eagles drawn in Group B of AFCON 2019, to face Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANADARKO PETROLEUM : ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Chevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
2BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO SA INSTCN D B : BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN ML : Santander seeks full ownership ..
3BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Ana Botín's Speech (157 KB) Santander announces offer to acquire the minor..
4ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Positive Complete Results from ENVISION Pha..
5SUL AMERICA SA : SUL AMERICA : Material Fact - 6th Debenture Issuance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About