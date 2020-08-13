Liqid : Releases Wave of New Content Delineating the Power of Composable Infrastructure

New Video, White Papers, Analyst Reports, and Other Materials Demonstrate how Disaggregated, Dynamic Composable Architectures Transform the Data Center

Liqid, provider of the world’s most-comprehensive composable infrastructure platform, announced today it has developed a series of new materials highlighting the value composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) across market verticals. New videos, white papers, analyst reports, webinars, product reviews, and documentation paint a broad picture of how CDI benefits enterprise, academia, public sector, and media & entertainment organizations that are seeking to optimize their architecture for artificial intelligence and other high-value applications driving economic development, scientific research, digital media, and more.

“With any emerging technology, there are lots of questions, which is why we’re excited to be able to provide these new materials outlining the benefits of CDI for a wide variety of applications,” said Sumit Puri, CEO & Cofounder, Liqid. “As data center requirements are radically transforming to meet the demands of artificial intelligence-driven applications, our composable infrastructure solutions deliver unprecedented agility and resource optimization, and this new wave of educational content is meant to further drive industry awareness of this exciting new technology.”

Among recently available CDI content from Liqid:

New videos on the Liqid Youtube channel cover a new series on Liqid’s work with digital video production technology provider Cintegral; Liqid’s collaboration with Western Digital to accelerate NVMe-over-Fabric (NVMe-oF) operations; product reviews and executive interviews.

Recent white papers and case studies discuss Liqid’s work with the University of Illinois at Chicago installing a composable system for global scientific research, as well as the company’s collaborations with industry leaders such as AMD, Orange Silicon Valley, and Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions.

Fresh documentation includes Liqid’s work with Western Digital for composable NVMe-oF Openflex open composable platform; Liqid’s collaboration with Broadcom to deliver the industry’s first Gen 4.0 PCIe reference design kit (RDK); and the Liqid Grid LQD9448 PCIe Gen 4 Fabric Switch.

Liqid’s webinar series features the history of flash technologies, composable supercomputing, and a collaborative presentation with 451 Research on how CDI could facilitate faster digital transformation in the enterprise.

Industry analyst reports from 451 Research and Evaluator Group that consider Liqid’s place in the wider data center ecosystem.

To learn more and speak with a Liqid CDI expert, go to the Liqid website, and follow Liqid on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest Liqid news and industry insights.

About Liqid

Liqid provides the world’s most-comprehensive software-defined composable infrastructure platform. The Liqid platform empowers users to manage, scale, and configure physical, bare-metal server systems in seconds and then reallocate core data center devices on-demand as workflows and business needs evolve. Liqid Command Center software enables users to dynamically right size their IT resources on the fly. For more information, contact info@liqid.com or visit www.liqid.com. Follow Liqid on Twitter and LinkedIn.

