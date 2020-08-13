Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liqid : Releases Wave of New Content Delineating the Power of Composable Infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 09:43am EDT

New Video, White Papers, Analyst Reports, and Other Materials Demonstrate how Disaggregated, Dynamic Composable Architectures Transform the Data Center

Liqid, provider of the world’s most-comprehensive composable infrastructure platform, announced today it has developed a series of new materials highlighting the value composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) across market verticals. New videos, white papers, analyst reports, webinars, product reviews, and documentation paint a broad picture of how CDI benefits enterprise, academia, public sector, and media & entertainment organizations that are seeking to optimize their architecture for artificial intelligence and other high-value applications driving economic development, scientific research, digital media, and more.

“With any emerging technology, there are lots of questions, which is why we’re excited to be able to provide these new materials outlining the benefits of CDI for a wide variety of applications,” said Sumit Puri, CEO & Cofounder, Liqid. “As data center requirements are radically transforming to meet the demands of artificial intelligence-driven applications, our composable infrastructure solutions deliver unprecedented agility and resource optimization, and this new wave of educational content is meant to further drive industry awareness of this exciting new technology.”

Among recently available CDI content from Liqid:

  • New videos on the Liqid Youtube channel cover a new series on Liqid’s work with digital video production technology provider Cintegral; Liqid’s collaboration with Western Digital to accelerate NVMe-over-Fabric (NVMe-oF) operations; product reviews and executive interviews.
  • Recent white papers and case studies discuss Liqid’s work with the University of Illinois at Chicago installing a composable system for global scientific research, as well as the company’s collaborations with industry leaders such as AMD, Orange Silicon Valley, and Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions.
  • Fresh documentation includes Liqid’s work with Western Digital for composable NVMe-oF Openflex open composable platform; Liqid’s collaboration with Broadcom to deliver the industry’s first Gen 4.0 PCIe reference design kit (RDK); and the Liqid Grid LQD9448 PCIe Gen 4 Fabric Switch.
  • Liqid’s webinar series features the history of flash technologies, composable supercomputing, and a collaborative presentation with 451 Research on how CDI could facilitate faster digital transformation in the enterprise.
  • Industry analyst reports from 451 Research and Evaluator Group that consider Liqid’s place in the wider data center ecosystem.

To learn more and speak with a Liqid CDI expert, go to the Liqid website, and follow Liqid on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest Liqid news and industry insights.

About Liqid

Liqid provides the world’s most-comprehensive software-defined composable infrastructure platform. The Liqid platform empowers users to manage, scale, and configure physical, bare-metal server systems in seconds and then reallocate core data center devices on-demand as workflows and business needs evolve. Liqid Command Center software enables users to dynamically right size their IT resources on the fly. For more information, contact info@liqid.com or visit www.liqid.com. Follow Liqid on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aPROVEN VCT PLC : Interim Management Statement
AQ
10:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:05aSwell Announces New Integration With LogMeIn's GoToConnect VoIP Platform
NE
10:05aHIRE Technologies Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to $2.5 Million
NE
10:04aDANSKE BANK A/S : credit-linked structured notes
AQ
10:04aCELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Israeli Ministry Of Communications' Approval For Purchase Of Golan Telecom
PR
10:04aARAMARK : NYC Healthcare Heroes Successfully Delivers More Than 400,000 Care Packages with More Than 15 Million Products to 100 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Across NYC's Five Boroughs
BU
10:04aHAPPIFY HEALTH : Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups
BU
10:04aHARMAN : Launches AccuAlertMe – An Enterprise Platform to Enable Workplace Safety for Employees and Visitors
BU
10:03aNET ANONIM SIRKETI : Bağımsız Denetim Kuruluşunun Belirlenmesi
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
4AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : reports first half 2020 results
5UNITED INTERNET AG : UNITED INTERNET : with successful first half-year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group