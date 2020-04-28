Log in
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of LPG to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/28/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market and it is poised to grow by USD 313.33 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005711/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aygaz AŞ, China Huanri Group Co. Ltd., Hebei baigong high-pressure vessel Co. Ltd., Hexagon Composites ASA, Mauria Udyog Ltd., Metal Mate Co. Ltd., Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc, Supreme Industries Ltd., Time Technoplast Ltd., and Worthington Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of LPG will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing use of LPG has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Metal
    • Composite
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31995

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market report covers the following areas:

  • Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market Size
  • Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market Trends
  • Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies lack of infrastructure for transportation of piped natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market growth during the next few years.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market, including some of the vendors such as Aygaz AŞ, China Huanri Group Co. Ltd., Hebei baigong high-pressure vessel Co. Ltd., Hexagon Composites ASA, Mauria Udyog Ltd., Metal Mate Co. Ltd., Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc, Supreme Industries Ltd., Time Technoplast Ltd., and Worthington Industries Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Metal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Composite - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aygaz AŞ
  • China Huanri Group Co. Ltd.
  • Hebei baigong high-pressure vessel Co. Ltd.
  • Hexagon Composites ASA
  • Mauria Udyog Ltd.
  • Metal Mate Co. Ltd.
  • Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc
  • Supreme Industries Ltd.
  • Time Technoplast Ltd.
  • Worthington Industries Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
