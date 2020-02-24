Liquefy : Joins Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network to Offer Real Asset Tokenization Solutions

Liquefy, a Hong Kong-based FinTech platform providing asset tokenization solutions leveraging blockchain technology, announced today that they have become a registered Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN). As an APN Technology Partner, Liquefy has built its proprietary tokenization solution on top of AWS. This allows customers to tokenize their assets and issue digital securities with a direct link to the underlying value drivers secured by a digital Register of Members (ROM) recorded on blockchain.

Liquefy is a FinTech platform that enables the issuance of tokenized securities backed by real assets to bring in accessible investment. The company’s mission is to democratize investment, first for institutional and professional investors and eventually, when adequate regulatory frameworks are in place, for retail investors. Tokenization will bring this change through reducing the operational cost of fractionalized ownership, lowering the entry barriers to investment, and bringing portfolio rebalancing flexibility to previously illiquid assets.

AWS offers services that include unique features that are complementary to the technical process of tokenization, such as the Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) which allows the defining of a virtual network to launch AWS cloud resources with complete control of the virtual networking environment through Amazon VPC, and the auto-scaling feature to scale Amazon EC2 capacity. APN is the global partner program for technology and consulting businesses using AWS, with more than 90 percent of Fortune 100 companies utilizing APN Partner solutions and services to drive their business outcomes.

“We deeply value our relationship with AWS as a registered APN Technology Partner, and are excited to develop new collaborations in the area of real asset tokenization,” said Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy. “Tokenization really took off over the last year or so, and it is encouraging to see a steady increase in market interest in Asia. Liquefy has a lot of ideas to bring to this space, and we are excited to work with AWS to make these ideas happen.”

The Liquefy solution built on AWS enables the digital ROM of real assets, such as property, to be secured on blockchain, with every transaction hashed and recorded immutably on the blockchain system. Liquefy has successfully worked with Hong Kong property developer Stan Group to tokenize a real estate asset owned by the group for their employee incentive programme. Real estate tokens were issued to reward high-performing staff with the chance to generate wealth from the capital appreciation of the property. The first phase of the project was launched in Q4 of 2019. The long-term goal of the initiative, pending the development of appropriate regulatory frameworks, is to enable secondary trading of the real estate tokens.

Since the company was founded in 2018, Liquefy has established use cases in real estate tokenization, and also has projects to tokenize more exotic assets such as film production and sports assets in the pipeline. As an APN Technology Partner, Liquefy will continue to explore the possibilities of blockchain and tokenization to develop innovative business models for a new decade.

