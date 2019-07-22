Log in
Liquefy closes $2.6m Pre-A funding round led by Ideanomics and NEO, solidifying its leading position in the Asian STO market

07/22/2019 | 08:31am EDT

HONG KONG, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquefy has announced a $2.6 million funding round led by Ideanomics and NEO Global Development, alongside with other notable investors including Kenetic and East Chain, with over $3.0 million raised since it was founded late 2018. The Investors this round will join seed investor Soul Capital, a Hong Kong-based family office. "We are thrilled to attract investors that could add strategic value with our rapid expansion in Asia," said Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy, "we will be extending our presence in three more markets this year."

Based in Hong Kong, Liquefy is a blockchain agnostic issuance platform for security tokens, and has quickly become the leading Asian player in this nascent space. The company's primary focus is real estate, with assets in Hong Kong, USA, UK and the Middle East in the pipeline for tokenization. Adrian is very enthusiastic about the potential for tokenization in the exotic asset space, such as sport teams and racing horses. "These are definitely avenues we intend to pursue this year," Adrian said. Adrian has also detailed funds raised in this round will primarily be used to fund the launch of their investor subscription platform.

"It is our mission to help catalyze the digital asset space so we are very pleased to be working closely with Liquefy, through both our investment and deal origination interests. Adrian and his team have significant expertise in the securitized token space and have blended this knowledge with impressive innovations to provide asset holders with a platform where they can quickly and easily gain access to the liquidity they require," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics, a NASDAQ listed company. Ideanomics recently purchased a controlling stake in Delaware Board of Trade Holdings (DBOT), a company which possesses an Alternative Trading System (ATS) license.

East Chain, a Middle East and Asia based venture capital fund focused on blockchain investment, is hoping to showcase Liquefy's technology through tokenizing some of their investors' real estate assets. "Tokenization will be the next wave of application and growth for the technology. We will see lots of value creation in both traditional assets and non-traditional assets such as Premier League football teams," said Saoud Al-Humaidhi, the Founder of East Chain and a Board Member of Aston Martin Lagonda. Kenetic Co-Founder and Managing Partner Jehan Chu said "Liquefy is pioneering real adoption in the security token space by facilitating major enterprise and corporate clients to tokenize their interests. Their leading effort in Asia is the push the security token industry needs to start the global engine."

Media Contact:

Oscar Yeung
(852) 9775-9984
oscar@liquefy.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquefy-closes-2-6m-pre-a-funding-round-led-by-ideanomics-and-neo-solidifying-its-leading-position-in-the-asian-sto-market-300888379.html

SOURCE Liquefy Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
