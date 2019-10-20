Log in
Liquefy partners with a consortium of Gulf families to digitize property assets for over US$ 1 billion, starting with a landmark Mayfair luxury hotel

10/20/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Hong Kong, Oct. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireLiquefy will be the technology provider for a consortium of Gulf families on a real estate digital securities project, with US$1 billion worth of real estate assets in the pipeline. The initiative will begin with the digitization of a landmark property: a luxury hotel, valued at US$600 million, situated in London’s affluent Mayfair district.

Liquefy is a technology platform specializing in blockchain applications that enable the issuance of digital securities backed by illiquid assets such as real estate property. The first asset Liquefy will digitize in this deal is an award-winning London hotel, housed in a redeveloped historic building that offers stunning views of Hyde Park and Mayfair. Digitization will leverage the secure and immutable qualities of blockchain technology to enable the digital recording and transfer of economic interests in the property. Utilising blockchain technology, future change of control and sales of the London hotel would be faster and more secure.

“We are excited to be working on this fantastic opportunity with top families from the Gulf, and beginning with a Mayfair property of such high quality,” said Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy. “As blockchain technology progresses we’re seeing accelerating interest in digital securities from the real estate sector. The deal sizes and pipeline have grown exponentially over the past year. We’re certain that there’s huge potential for technology to enable new business models in the real estate ecosystem that lower operational costs and increase liquidity.”

Earlier this year, Liquefy announced a partnership with The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum and SEED Group to propel Dubai as a global leader in FinTech. The partnership allows Liquefy to operate in Dubai under The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, engage in discussions with Dubai, the UAE government, and the DFSA on digital securities regulations, and collaborate with the private sector on digital securities projects.

Liquefy has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Hong Kong real estate corporation Stan Group to jointly explore the business opportunities of real estate digital securities, with a mutual goal of developing a real estate exchange that allows Hong Kong individuals to gain access to a diverse range of digitized properties.

Apart from real estate assets, Liquefy’s enterprise-ready platform allows institutions and investors to digitize alternative assets such as sports teams and rare collectibles. Liquefy's online platform provides the tools for digital securities issuance, with a comprehensive compliance protocol for over 50 jurisdictions. Working with the consortium of Gulf families, Liquefy will continue to drive development in blockchain solutions towards a new era of digital securities.

Contact:

Oscar Yeung

Liquefy Limited

(852) 9775 9984

oscar@liquefy.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
