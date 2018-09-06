Log in
Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2030

09/06/2018

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Sample Type (Blood, Urine) By Biomarker Type (CTC, ctDNA, Exosomes), By Technology (NGS, PCR), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Enhanced view of tumor provided by liquid biopsy technology is estimated to augment the market in coming years.

While tissue biopsies have been standard for cancer diagnosis for past several year, their highly invasive nature and frequently associated complications have been major concerns. Moreover, these biopsies lead to high expenditure being incurred by patients. Liquid biopsies, on the other hand, offer a less invasive methodology along with high effectiveness. Thus, there are a number of key private organizations involved in rigorous R&D activities for liquid biopsy test development and it is only a matter of time before these procedures grow in prominence in diagnostic paraphernalia of oncologists and pathologists.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

  • Technological developments such as electric field induced release and measurement (EFIRM)- Liquid Biopsy (eLB), which provides detection that can assist clinical treatment decisions for most common subtype of cancers are expected to drive the uptake of saliva based sampling over the forecast period
  • Currently, clinical use of isolation and detection technology is limited to CTC quantitation but the number of CTCs is found to hold significant correlation with disease severity. This is, thus, estimated to augment the market over the coming years
  • Rising awareness regarding advantages of multiple gene analysis along with the help of NGS is anticipated to support the growth of the market
  • Organizations such as American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) are engaged in supporting implementation of liquid biopsy, which in turn is likely to spur the growth of the market
  • Intensifying competition between biotech companies and increasing investments by government in healthcare institutes will lead to development of more sophisticated tests
  • Companies engaged in R&D and commercialization of these products include Pathway Genomics; Natera Inc.; Epic Sciences; Illumina; Foundation Medicine; Roche; LabCorp; and Sequenom

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope
1.1 Region Wise Market Calculation
1.1.1 Region Wise Market: Base Estimates
1.1.2 Global Market: CAGR Calculation
1.2 Region based segment share calculation
1.3 List of Secondary Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 3 Liquid Biopsy Market Variables, Trends& Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation& Scope
3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.1.1.1 High cost addition to traditional biopsies due to complications & adverse events
3.1.1.2 Highly invasive nature of traditional biopsies
3.1.1.3 Inadequacy of collected samples for solid biopsy
3.1.1.4 Assessment of intra-tumor heterogeneity
3.1.1.5 Ability of liquid biopsies to provide insights into metastatic cancers
3.1.1.6 Increasing prevalence of cancer
3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.1.2.1 Unclear reimbursement related to costs of liquid biopsies
3.1.2.2 Lack of knowledge of physicians about genomic analysis & liquid biopsies
3.1.2.3 Challenges associated with NGS implementation
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Liquid Biopsy Pipeline Analysis
3.3.1 Liquid Biopsy Pipeline Analysis
3.4 Liquid Biopsy - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)
3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

Chapter 4 Liquid Biopsy Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Liquid Biopsy Market: Application Movement Analysis
4.2 Therapy Selection for Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBS)
4.3 Therapy Selection for Other Metastatic Cancer
4.4 Molecular Health Monitoring

Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Sample Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Liquid Biopsy Market: Sample Type Movement Analysis
5.2 Blood Sampling LB
5.3 Urine Sampling LB
5.4 Saliva & other tissue fluids sampling

Chapter 6 Liquid Biopsy Biomarker Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Liquid Biopsy Market: Biomarker Types Movement Analysis
6.2 Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)
6.3 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)
6.4 Exosomes (Macrovesicles with Protein, RNA, DNA)

Chapter 7 Liquid Biopsy Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Liquid Biopsy Market: Technology Movement Analysis
7.2 Multi-gene-parallel Analysis using NGS
7.3 Single Gene Analysis using PCR Microarrays

Chapter 8 Liquid Biopsy: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application, Sample-Type, Biomarker & Technology

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Vermillion, Inc.
  • Genomic Health, Inc.
  • Foundation Medicine, Inc.
  • Biocept, Inc.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  • OncoCyte Corporation
  • Veracyte, Inc, Inc.
  • Guardant Health, Inc.
  • NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
  • Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc.
  • QIAGEN
  • RainDance Technologies, Inc.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies.
  • Trovagene Inc.
  • Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vxr5fx/liquid_biopsy?w=12

