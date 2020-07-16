Liquid Detergent Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | New Product Launches to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the liquid detergent market and it is poised to grow by $ 14.84 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
New product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of liquid detergent might hamper market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Liquid Detergent Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Liquid Detergent Market is segmented as below:
Product
Liquid Laundry Detergent
Liquid Dishwashing Detergent
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
Liquid Detergent Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The liquid detergent market report covers the following areas:
Liquid Detergent Market Size
Liquid Detergent Market Trends
Liquid Detergent Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing primary and secondary housing market as one of the prime reasons driving the liquid detergent market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Liquid Detergent Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist liquid detergent market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the liquid detergent market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the liquid detergent market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid detergent market vendors
