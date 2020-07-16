Liquid Detergent Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | New Product Launches to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the liquid detergent market and it is poised to grow by $ 14.84 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Detergent Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

New product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of liquid detergent might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Liquid Detergent Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Liquid Detergent Market is segmented as below:

Product Liquid Laundry Detergent Liquid Dishwashing Detergent

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Liquid Detergent Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The liquid detergent market report covers the following areas:

Liquid Detergent Market Size

Liquid Detergent Market Trends

Liquid Detergent Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing primary and secondary housing market as one of the prime reasons driving the liquid detergent market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Liquid Detergent Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist liquid detergent market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the liquid detergent market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the liquid detergent market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid detergent market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Landscape disruption

Market ecosystem

