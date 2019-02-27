Liquid FSI & TVS Next Launch Blockchain Risk Tool Targeting $1 Trillion in A/R to Accelerate Liquidity in Healthcare

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid FSI, Inc., (www.liquidfsi.com), a pioneer in credit risk analytics that enable on-demand payments in the healthcare industry, announced today that it will launch a new Blockchain based underwriting tool on March 4, 2019. The platform was a joint development effort with TVS Next, (www.tvsnext.io), one of the world's leading information technology companies, based in New York and Chennai, India.

"Our on-demand payment solution, Convert2Pay™, allows banks, hedge funds, and PE firms to better understand risk. Our solution includes a new asset-based scoring algorithm that scores each claim individually, reports changes in the net asset value, and report variances by week/month/year. It also solves a myriad of issues including the privacy of Provider—Biller—Payer—Patient data. Blockchain will also support Liquid FSI's mobile App, LIQUID MD. The use of Cipher keys and smart contracts is a perfect application since healthcare is a highly fragmented marketplace," says Liquid FSI President and CEO, Frank Capozza.

"We believe that more lenders will participate in the healthcare sector and, as a result, drive down the cost of borrowing," Capozza concluded.

Liquid FSI provides banks and funds with a low-cost way to acquire, underwrite, and monitor healthcare businesses via a dedicated Lender Portal. Because the Company's machine learning platform integrates into the medical billing ecosystem, Providers can use the platform to access on-demand liquidity.

The U.S. healthcare industry is expected to top $6 trillion with well over $1 trillion in A/R in the next 8 years.

Last year, Liquid FSI hired Sundeep Kumar, CFA, as its Chief Operating and Risk Officer from JP Morgan Chase. Kumar is a recognized expert in Blockchain technology. The Company also appointed Dr. Diwas KC, to its board of advisors. KC is a nationally known expert in U.S. healthcare operations and a data scientist. He is a professor at Emory University.

Founded in 2015, Liquid FSI, Inc. is a New York based FinTech company focused on the $3.6 trillion U.S. healthcare industry. Using machine learning and proprietary algorithms the Company is targeting nearly $1 trillion in Provider receivables.

For more information contact:



Frank Capozza Sundeep Kumar, CFA 646-620-6088 917-696-7573

SOURCE Liquid FSI, Inc.