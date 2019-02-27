Log in
Liquid FSI & TVS Next Launch Blockchain Risk Tool Targeting $1 Trillion in A/R to Accelerate Liquidity in Healthcare

02/27/2019 | 08:49am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid FSI, Inc., (www.liquidfsi.com), a pioneer in credit risk analytics that enable on-demand payments in the healthcare industry, announced today that it will launch a new Blockchain based underwriting tool on March 4, 2019.  The platform was a joint development effort with TVS Next, (www.tvsnext.io), one of the world's leading information technology companies, based in New York and Chennai, India.

"Our on-demand payment solution, Convert2Pay™, allows banks, hedge funds, and PE firms to better understand risk.  Our solution includes a new asset-based scoring algorithm that scores each claim individually, reports changes in the net asset value, and report variances by week/month/year.   It also solves a myriad of issues including the privacy of Provider—Biller—Payer—Patient data.   Blockchain will also support Liquid FSI's mobile App, LIQUID MD. The use of Cipher keys and smart contracts is a perfect application since healthcare is a highly fragmented marketplace," says Liquid FSI President and CEO, Frank Capozza

"We believe that more lenders will participate in the healthcare sector and, as a result, drive down the cost of borrowing," Capozza concluded.

Liquid FSI provides banks and funds with a low-cost way to acquire, underwrite, and monitor healthcare businesses via a dedicated Lender Portal.   Because the Company's machine learning platform integrates into the medical billing ecosystem, Providers can use the platform to access on-demand liquidity.   

The U.S. healthcare industry is expected to top $6 trillion with well over $1 trillion in A/R in the next 8 years. 

Last year, Liquid FSI hired Sundeep Kumar, CFA, as its Chief Operating and Risk Officer from JP Morgan Chase. Kumar is a recognized expert in Blockchain technology. The Company also appointed Dr. Diwas KC, to its board of advisors.  KC is a nationally known expert in U.S. healthcare operations and a data scientist.  He is a professor at Emory University. 

Founded in 2015, Liquid FSI, Inc. is a New York based FinTech company focused on the $3.6 trillion U.S. healthcare industry.  Using machine learning and proprietary algorithms the Company is targeting nearly $1 trillion in Provider receivables.

For more information contact:



Frank Capozza

Sundeep Kumar, CFA

646-620-6088

917-696-7573

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-fsi--tvs-next-launch-blockchain-risk-tool-targeting-1-trillion-in-ar-to-accelerate-liquidity-in-healthcare-300802894.html

SOURCE Liquid FSI, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
