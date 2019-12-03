Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liquid Stock : Closes Private Company Liquidity Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 10:46am EST

Liquid Stock announced it has closed its flagship fund, Liquid Stock Fund I, with $161 million of capital. Liquid is one of the leading sources of liquidity for option holders and stockholders of private companies looking for tax efficient solutions to fund stock option exercise or for general liquidity needs. Through Fund I and separately managed investment vehicles, Liquid also provides company-wide tax optimized solutions for expiring option plans and employee favorable alternatives to tender offers.

Greg Martin, Founding Partner of Liquid commented, “We continue to see strong demand for financing solutions that address the needs of stockholders and employees who are looking to optimize their tax positions and maximize their net worth. Our solutions, experience and partnership approach works particularly well for private companies that are focused on aligning the interests of the company with their employees. Our team brings a long history with a strong track record of solving the challenges faced by private companies and their employees, as well as a strong understanding of their businesses.”

Liquid’s innovative approach to addressing an emerging asset class by collaborating with companies that have remained private longer has gained institutional support from a range of leading secondary funds, primary funds and fund of funds.

Sixpoint Partners served as exclusive placement agent and Morrison & Foerster LLP provided legal counsel to Liquid Stock.

About Liquid Stock

Liquid Stock, headquartered in San Francisco and Los Angeles, is the first fully independent, institutionally backed firm, providing liquidity to employees and stockholders of privately held companies. Liquid is one of the leading source of liquidity for employees and investors holding valuable, illiquid assets, and for companies looking to address their employees’ liquidity needs through tax efficient share purchase programs. Liquid provides tailored non-recourse liquidity solutions that utilize private company stock as collateral and do not require stockholders or option holders to sell their shares. Unlike traditional loans, Liquid’s solution does not require either current interest payments or a fixed maturity date, minimizing risks of default and providing significant tax advantages. Funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Morgan Stanley AIP and Coller Capital entered into a strategic relationship with Liquid in early 2019, making substantial capital commitments to Liquid’s fund. More information about Liquid can be found at www.liquidstock.com.

About Sixpoint Partners

Sixpoint Partners is a leading global investment bank focused on delivering strategic advisory and fundraising solutions for the middle-market private equity industry. The firm’s core areas of focus include (i) primary fund placement and strategic advisory, (ii) secondaries advisory and (iii) co-investment placement across a wide range of industries, strategies and geographies. Sixpoint Partners has a reputation for its direct, results-driven style and for delivering innovative solutions to complex problems in order to create long-term value for clients. Sixpoint is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Austin. Investment banking and other advisory activities are provided by Sixpoint Partners LLC (“Sixpoint”) a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.sixpointpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aROSALITA LIFE : Kat Florence acquires rare antique 55.66-carat Colombian Emerald found in Italy by the extreme Gem Hunter Don Kogen
EQ
11:10aHORIZON DISCOVERY : Partners With the Human Protein Atlas
BU
11:10aAceUp Cofounders Will Foussier and Layla Lynn Latest Boston-Based Entrepreneurs Selected for Forbes 30 Under 30
GL
11:10aTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Correction of a release from 22/11/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:09aNOKIA OYJ : names veteran Sari Baldauf as group boss to take on 5G challenge
RE
11:09aTrump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
RE
11:09a14th Annual youngStartup Ventures Hosts Largest Ever New England Venture Summit
BU
11:09aVenture West Arranges $16M Loan for Tucson, AZ Office Building
BU
11:08aCBDMD, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:08aSOUTHWEST GEORGIA FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
2S&P 500 : The trade war is back in full force
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
4EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group