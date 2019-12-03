Liquid Stock : Closes Private Company Liquidity Fund

Liquid Stock announced it has closed its flagship fund, Liquid Stock Fund I, with $161 million of capital. Liquid is one of the leading sources of liquidity for option holders and stockholders of private companies looking for tax efficient solutions to fund stock option exercise or for general liquidity needs. Through Fund I and separately managed investment vehicles, Liquid also provides company-wide tax optimized solutions for expiring option plans and employee favorable alternatives to tender offers.

Greg Martin, Founding Partner of Liquid commented, “We continue to see strong demand for financing solutions that address the needs of stockholders and employees who are looking to optimize their tax positions and maximize their net worth. Our solutions, experience and partnership approach works particularly well for private companies that are focused on aligning the interests of the company with their employees. Our team brings a long history with a strong track record of solving the challenges faced by private companies and their employees, as well as a strong understanding of their businesses.”

Liquid’s innovative approach to addressing an emerging asset class by collaborating with companies that have remained private longer has gained institutional support from a range of leading secondary funds, primary funds and fund of funds.

Sixpoint Partners served as exclusive placement agent and Morrison & Foerster LLP provided legal counsel to Liquid Stock.

About Liquid Stock

Liquid Stock, headquartered in San Francisco and Los Angeles, is the first fully independent, institutionally backed firm, providing liquidity to employees and stockholders of privately held companies. Liquid is one of the leading source of liquidity for employees and investors holding valuable, illiquid assets, and for companies looking to address their employees’ liquidity needs through tax efficient share purchase programs. Liquid provides tailored non-recourse liquidity solutions that utilize private company stock as collateral and do not require stockholders or option holders to sell their shares. Unlike traditional loans, Liquid’s solution does not require either current interest payments or a fixed maturity date, minimizing risks of default and providing significant tax advantages. Funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Morgan Stanley AIP and Coller Capital entered into a strategic relationship with Liquid in early 2019, making substantial capital commitments to Liquid’s fund. More information about Liquid can be found at www.liquidstock.com.

About Sixpoint Partners

Sixpoint Partners is a leading global investment bank focused on delivering strategic advisory and fundraising solutions for the middle-market private equity industry. The firm’s core areas of focus include (i) primary fund placement and strategic advisory, (ii) secondaries advisory and (iii) co-investment placement across a wide range of industries, strategies and geographies. Sixpoint Partners has a reputation for its direct, results-driven style and for delivering innovative solutions to complex problems in order to create long-term value for clients. Sixpoint is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Austin. Investment banking and other advisory activities are provided by Sixpoint Partners LLC (“Sixpoint”) a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.sixpointpartners.com.

