Liquid Technology : Opens New Chicago Facility

06/20/2019 | 08:36am EDT

Local Customers Can Now Leverage A More Secure Chain of Custody and Faster Processing Times

Liquid Technology, an industry-leading IT asset disposition service provider, announces that they have opened their new facility in Chicago, effectively expanding their footprint beyond their first facility in New York and offering augmented value to customers. As one of the only local companies specializing in IT asset disposition (ITAD), opening this location will benefit Liquid Technology’s customers by offering cost savings, bolstered capacity, and increased processing speed. The new Chicago facility, located at 487 Thomas Drive in Bensenville, IL, offers 19,400 square feet of additional space, allowing the company to leverage more room for asset processing and faster turnaround time for customers. The facility is expected to process up to 10,000 pieces of tech equipment monthly. The opening of the new location will also immediately create both entry-level and senior job opportunities for engineers and recycling technicians, with up to 15 new job opportunities becoming available in the near future.

“We’re excited to be expanding and establishing our presence further in this market,” comments Richard Greene, Managing Partner at Liquid Technology. “Our top priority is and always has been to serve as a trusted partner and deliver top-tier services to our clients, and this Chicago facility makes that even easier.”

Chicago is Liquid Technology’s second largest market, with many customers coming from FinTech, trading, exchanges, pharmaceuticals, and other emerging technology markets. For businesses that work with sensitive information, data security remains a top concern during the asset retirement process due to the damaging effects data breaches can have on business finances and client trust. To strengthen best practices and meet the needs of security-focused clients, the addition of the Chicago facility offers an augmented chain of custody safety.

As the industry moves further toward cloud-based processes and adopts emerging technologies, the amount of outdated IT assets and e-waste is growing. Liquid Technology’s array of IT asset disposition services ensure that harmful e-waste is ethically and safely discarded to facilitate the protection of global communities and ecosystems and deliver the highest possible return for clients.

From liquidation to data erasure, e-waste recycling and strategic asset resale, Liquid Technology’s services are e-Stewards Certified, R2 Certified, and ISO 14001 Certified to ensure that all client requirements and local, state and federal regulations are met thoroughly, easily, and with transparency. The company serves as a partner to businesses, delivering ITAD solutions that offer greater security, maximized ROI, and minimized business risk.

To learn more about Liquid Technology, visit www.liquidtechnology.net.

About Liquid Technology

Liquid Technology is a full-service IT asset disposition company that offers a complete suite of services designed to help companies manage their hardware assets. These services include Brokering and Purchasing Excess IT Equipment, Auditable Data Destruction, Environmental Disposal of Electronic Waste and IT Asset Management.


© Business Wire 2019
