Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liquid Technology :'s Customer Survey Uncovers Tariff Concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 08:36am EDT

The Report Highlights Several Key Impacts the Industry has Experienced with the Recent Tariffs

Liquid Technology, an industry-leading IT asset disposition (ITAD) service provider, unveils the results of its mid-year customer survey to the public. The customer survey focuses on the topic of tariffs and how shifting policies may impact vendors, clients, brand considerations, IT expenses and the technology industry as a whole. Releasing these statistics and responses to the greater industry provides vital insight into the evolving attitudes, priorities and actions of entities across the technology sphere in the wake of this business disruption, providing critical transparency and helping inform future business decisions.

With changing technology tariffs presenting the possibility of widespread impact throughout international business, many importers, vendors, retailers and even users throughout the technology sphere remain unsure about how the evolving legislation will impact the future. Liquid Technology’s mid-year customer survey garnered an array of responses from its clients with the goal of providing clarity to businesses across the industry and mitigating concern during a period of unrest.

Liquid Technology’s survey notes that only 19 percent of respondents are expediting IT purchases due to the possibility of imposed tariff increases. At the same time, when asked to rate on a scale of 1-100 how much the tariffs are impacting their organization, respondents gave an average rating of 38. Businesses are noting that the main concerns with tariffs primarily pertain to cost considerations and levels of spending, and the survey reports that respondents are most concerned with Apple, Dell and HP raising their prices in the face of changing legislation. These concerns were validated with Apple’s recent loss of 5.2 percent as a result of the tariffs’ impact on their major products. Big Tech, including Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, was hit particularly hard by the tariff increase, losing a combined $162 billion in shareholder value. However, the results of the survey showed that increasing tariffs are not yet causing a rise in cloud or cloud service appeal. Liquid Technology customers reported that vendors are currently reaching out to clients to further measure the impact of tariffs.

“While tensions are high and concerns about the possibly damaging impacts of changing legislation are on the rise, this survey lets us know that our clients are remaining steady in their operations,” comments Richard Greene, Managing Partner at Liquid Technology. “We’re pleased to offer some peace of mind during this time with this report, and although tariffs are not currently causing a major push toward the cloud, we are ready to serve as a trusted partner to businesses if they decide to make that switch to safeguard against potential spending concerns.”

As a leading e-waste recycling service provider, Liquid Technology’s complete, end-to-end equipment disposition services are e-Stewards Certified, R2 Certified, and ISO 14001 Certified to ensure all needs and regulations are met with unparalleled ease for businesses. The asset retirement process, when managed correctly, offers greater security, maximized ROI, and minimized business risk.

To read the full results of the survey, please click here.

To learn more about Liquid Technology and their take on the tariffs, please email buyer@liquidtechnology.net or call 1-800-797-5478.

About Liquid Technology

Liquid Technology is a full-service IT asset disposition company that offers a complete suite of services designed to help companies manage their hardware assets. These services include Brokering and Purchasing Excess IT Equipment, Auditable Data Destruction, Environmental Disposal of Electronic Waste and IT Asset Management.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aCORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:56aBurford Capital considers share buyback after Muddy Waters short attack
RE
08:56aPROVIDENCE SERVICE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:55aLEONI : Germany's Leoni hires external adviser for restructuring - sources
RE
08:55aGME : – INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
PU
08:55aPLAYTECH : deploys native-first product line to address iOS changes
PU
08:55aCECONOMY METRO : Beisheim notifies METRO AG according to Sec. 43 WpHG
PU
08:55aDRAX : 8 August 2019 - Will Gardiner responds to IPCC report on land use
PU
08:55aCOLLAGEN : Director/PDMR Dealing
PU
08:55aPGNIG : Current Report No. 43/2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
3GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5SBM OFFSHORE : SBM OFFSHORE : sees better 2019 profits as turnkey division grows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group