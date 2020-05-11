Log in
Liquid.com Bolsters Security for Cryptocurrency Exchange with Sumo Logic

05/11/2020 | 11:01am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, the leader in continuous intelligence, today announced that global cryptocurrency platform, Liquid.com (Liquid), has chosen Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM to provide real-time security intelligence and insights to bolster application security and compliance for its leading platform which processes more than one billion transactions a day. By leveraging Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM, Liquid is able to maintain full visibility of its global cryptocurrency exchange and detect any potential threats, while supporting a globally distributed team and multi-cloud technology stack.

Founded in 2014, Liquid provides trading, exchange and next-generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With a mission to elevate cryptocurrency as a mainstream form of payment, the platform offers 180 different cryptocurrencies and powers 1.3 billion transactions daily through its platform. As a thoroughly modern organization, Liquid doesn’t operate any on-premise hardware or software. All of its technology is developed and deployed in the cloud through Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Heroku.

“Our platform receives more than a billion visitors each week from our website and mobile app,” said Michael Mullins, chief information security officer, Liquid. “While the vast majority of our traffic is legitimate, a significant percentage comes from cyber groups who are looking for opportunities to breach our platform. We needed to add real-time security intelligence to monitor and analyze our log data as part of our already robust security program to protect our operations and extensive application portfolio and that’s where Sumo Logic comes in.”

After an extensive evaluation, Liquid selected Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM solution because of its extensive integration capabilities, easy setup, competitive pricing and outstanding support. Today, various teams across Liquid leverage the continuous intelligence delivered by Sumo Logic to ensure transaction legitimacy and security. With Sumo Logic, Liquid is able to automate its data analytics and log monitoring processes to quickly identify, investigate and remediate fraudulent transactions and potential API vulnerabilities before it can be exploited. With the time and resources saved because of Sumo Logic, Liquid’s security team is now able to be more proactive in identifying potential threats.

“As we continue to operate in a very challenging environment, Sumo Logic provides us with critical information we need to defend our systems, data and customers,” said Mullins. “Cloud SIEM has become an essential part of our business and technology architecture that has enabled us to give our customers confidence as a highly secure regulated exchange.”

Built on Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform™, the Cloud SIEM and Cloud SIEM Enterprise solutions address the challenges facing today’s modern security operations center (SOC). Its cloud-native, multi-tenant, elastic scale approach helps break silos which hinder modern security workflows by enabling security, IT and DevOps teams to collaborate with common analytics and workflow.

“The financial services industry is a highly regulated environment and cryptocurrency exchanges are responsible for a substantial amount of sensitive data that needs to be secured,” said Greg Martin, VP and general manager, security business unit, Sumo Logic. “Our work with Liquid illustrates the value of continuous intelligence for scaling modern businesses with ever-expanding digital surfaces, to provide a holistic view of the threat landscape allowing them to quickly mitigate risk so they can continue to accelerate their processes and conduct business effectively.”

Additional Resources

  • Read the Liquid case study
  • Learn more about Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM
  • Sign up for Sumo Logic for free

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic is a leader in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,000 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, California, and is backed by Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, DFJ Growth, Franklin Templeton, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, and Tiger Global Management. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contacts
Melissa Liton
Sumo Logic
mliton@sumologic.com 
(650) 814-3882

Harper Schmidt
PAN Communications for Sumo Logic
sumologic@pancomm.com 
(415) 544-7220

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
