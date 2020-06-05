Log in
Liquidity coverage ratio for brokers established

06/05/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

The new ratio will enhance the protection of investors' funds and enable brokers to refund money at clients' requests no later than on the next business day. Brokers will be required to comply with the LCR on a daily basis. If brokers breach the LCR for any reasons beyond their control, e.g. when a credit rating changes or a risk-based rate of securities grows up, they will have time to rectify such violation. Depending on the reason, this period of time may be one or two months.

The LCR will be implemented on a step-by-step basis. Beginning from 1 October 2021, it will equal 70%, which implies that high-liquid assets shall cover 70% of a broker's expected net outflow. From 1 October 2022, the LCR will be 80%; and from 1 October 2023 it will increase to 100%. This timeframe will make it possible for market players to gradually adjust their business models and prepare their IT systems, if needed.

Preview photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBC / TASS

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2020 00:10:04 UTC
