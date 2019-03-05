Liquidmetal Technologies Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2018

Liquidmetal® Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT), the leading
developer of amorphous alloys and composites, reported results for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.
Management Commentary
“During 2018, we validated our first multi-cavity production molds for
our amorphous and metal injection molding operations, resulting in
production orders,” said Bruce Bromage, the Company’s Chief Operating
Officer. “In addition, we have recently received our first amorphous
production tooling order for a higher volume medical device application
with validation and acceptance protocols in process. We are also working
with our customer to develop the next generation of this application,
demonstrating their commitment to our technology and to Liquidmetal as a
trusted supplier. We are focused on bringing more applications into our
production pipeline.”
Dr. Bromage continued, “Our building power upgrade is near completion,
allowing us to further expand our manufacturing footprint. On the
research and development front, we continue to learn more about the
unique capabilities of our materials and production methods, especially
for consumer and medical applications.”
2018 Financial Summary
In 2018, the Company generated $532 thousand in revenue through
completion of prototyping, small scale production runs, and the
production tooling portion of orders for both our AMM and MIM platforms.
During 2018, we finished validation procedures, and began producing
routine volume part runs, for the Company’s first eight-cavity mold,
highlighting our development efforts and continued emergence as a volume
manufacturer.
Cost of goods sold was $1,164 thousand in 2018 and $696 thousand in
2017. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in book
markdowns of raw materials inventory, which was slightly offset by
improved production throughput.
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expense was $5.9 million
in 2018 and $6.3 million in 2017. The decrease is primarily due slightly
lower costs associated with employee compensation, inclusive of non-cash
stock-based compensation.
Research and development increased to $2.4 million in 2018, from $2.0
million in 2017. The increase is mainly due to increases in internal
projects related alloy and molding machine development.
Cash and restricted cash totaled $35.2 million at December 31, 2018, as
compared to $41.3 million at December 31, 2017.
For a more detailed and complete analysis of the Company’s financial
results, please refer to the Company’s December 31, 2018 Form 10K, which
was filed earlier today.
About Liquidmetal Technologies
Lake Forest, California-based Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. is the
leading producer of parts made with amorphous alloys, also known
scientifically as Bulk Metallic Glasses or BMGs. The non-crystalline
atomic structure of these materials imparts unique performance
properties, including the ability to injection-mold with micron-level
precision, lustrous finishes, high strength, hardness and corrosion
resistance, and remarkable elasticity. Liquidmetal Technologies is the
first company to produce amorphous alloy parts commercially, enabling
significant improvements in products across a wide array of industries.
For more information, go to www.liquidmetal.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but
not limited to statements regarding the advantages of Liquidmetal's
amorphous alloy technology, scheduled manufacturing of customer parts
and other statements associated with Liquidmetal's technology and
operations. These statements are based on current expectations of future
events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or
uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from
Liquidmetal's expectations and projections. Risks and uncertainties
include, among other things; customer adoption of Liquidmetal's
technologies and successful integration of those technologies into
customer products; potential difficulties or delays in manufacturing
products incorporating Liquidmetal's technologies; Liquidmetal's ability
to fund its current and anticipated operations; the ability of third
party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer product requirements;
general industry conditions; general economic conditions; and
governmental laws and regulations affecting Liquidmetal's operations.
Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be
found in Liquidmetal's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading
"Risk Factors" in Liquidmetal's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
|
LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share data)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
35,229
|
|
|
$
|
41,309
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
$
|
35,748
|
|
|
$
|
42,188
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
11,767
|
|
|
|
12,465
|
|
Patents and trademarks, net
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
47,851
|
|
|
$
|
55,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Warrant liabilities, current
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Option liabilities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
$
|
554
|
|
|
$
|
464
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Warrant liabilities, long-term
|
|
|
925
|
|
|
|
2,192
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
856
|
|
|
|
856
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
2,335
|
|
|
$
|
3,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0
shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December
31, 2017, respective
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized;
914,206,832 and 908,768,116 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
914
|
|
|
|
909
|
|
Warrants
|
|
|
18,179
|
|
|
|
18,179
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
279,306
|
|
|
|
277,924
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(252,809
|
)
|
|
|
(245,376
|
)
|
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
45,516
|
|
|
$
|
51,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
47,851
|
|
|
$
|
55,075
|
|
|
LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
$
|
484
|
|
|
$
|
255
|
|
|
$
|
453
|
|
Licensing and royalties
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
|
321
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
1,164
|
|
|
|
696
|
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross loss
|
|
|
(632
|
)
|
|
|
(375
|
)
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
|
|
|
5,899
|
|
|
|
6,265
|
|
|
|
7,472
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
2,429
|
|
|
|
1,962
|
|
|
|
2,342
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
8,328
|
|
|
|
8,227
|
|
|
|
9,814
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(8,960
|
)
|
|
|
(8,602
|
)
|
|
|
(9,887
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in value of warrants, gain (loss)
|
|
|
1,267
|
|
|
|
(143
|
)
|
|
|
(4,117
|
)
|
Change in value of option liabilities, loss
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,613
|
)
|
Loss on contract modification
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,126
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(7,434
|
)
|
|
|
(8,690
|
)
|
|
|
(18,752
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(7,434
|
)
|
|
|
(8,690
|
)
|
|
|
(18,752
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Liquidmetal
Technologies shareholders
|
|
|
(7,433
|
)
|
|
|
(8,687
|
)
|
|
|
(18,744
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per common share basic and diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies
shareholders, basic
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies
shareholders, diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of weighted average shares - basic
|
|
|
910,546,059
|
|
|
|
897,273,890
|
|
|
|
640,157,919
|
|
Number of weighted average shares - diluted
|
|
|
910,546,059
|
|
|
|
897,273,890
|
|
|
|
640,157,919
|
