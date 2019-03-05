Liquidmetal Technologies Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2018

Liquidmetal® Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT), the leading developer of amorphous alloys and composites, reported results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Management Commentary

“During 2018, we validated our first multi-cavity production molds for our amorphous and metal injection molding operations, resulting in production orders,” said Bruce Bromage, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. “In addition, we have recently received our first amorphous production tooling order for a higher volume medical device application with validation and acceptance protocols in process. We are also working with our customer to develop the next generation of this application, demonstrating their commitment to our technology and to Liquidmetal as a trusted supplier. We are focused on bringing more applications into our production pipeline.”

Dr. Bromage continued, “Our building power upgrade is near completion, allowing us to further expand our manufacturing footprint. On the research and development front, we continue to learn more about the unique capabilities of our materials and production methods, especially for consumer and medical applications.”

2018 Financial Summary

In 2018, the Company generated $532 thousand in revenue through completion of prototyping, small scale production runs, and the production tooling portion of orders for both our AMM and MIM platforms. During 2018, we finished validation procedures, and began producing routine volume part runs, for the Company’s first eight-cavity mold, highlighting our development efforts and continued emergence as a volume manufacturer.

Cost of goods sold was $1,164 thousand in 2018 and $696 thousand in 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in book markdowns of raw materials inventory, which was slightly offset by improved production throughput.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expense was $5.9 million in 2018 and $6.3 million in 2017. The decrease is primarily due slightly lower costs associated with employee compensation, inclusive of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Research and development increased to $2.4 million in 2018, from $2.0 million in 2017. The increase is mainly due to increases in internal projects related alloy and molding machine development.

Cash and restricted cash totaled $35.2 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $41.3 million at December 31, 2017.

For a more detailed and complete analysis of the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s December 31, 2018 Form 10K, which was filed earlier today.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Forward-Looking Statement

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value and share data) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,229 $ 41,309 Restricted cash 5 5 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 120 157 Inventory 31 391 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 363 326 Total current assets $ 35,748 $ 42,188 Property and equipment, net 11,767 12,465 Patents and trademarks, net 322 408 Other assets 14 14 Total assets $ 47,851 $ 55,075 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt - - Accounts payable 253 92 Accrued liabilities 270 365 Deferred revenue 31 7 Warrant liabilities, current - - Option liabilities - - Total current liabilities $ 554 $ 464 Long-term liabilities Warrant liabilities, long-term 925 2,192 Other long-term liabilities 856 856 Total liabilities $ 2,335 $ 3,512 Shareholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respective - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized; 914,206,832 and 908,768,116 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 914 909 Warrants 18,179 18,179 Additional paid-in capital 279,306 277,924 Accumulated deficit (252,809 ) (245,376 ) Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (74 ) (73 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 45,516 $ 51,563 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,851 $ 55,075

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 Revenue Products $ 484 $ 255 $ 453 Licensing and royalties 48 66 27 Total revenue 532 321 480 Cost of sales 1,164 696 553 Gross loss (632 ) (375 ) (73 ) Operating expenses Selling, marketing, general and administrative 5,899 6,265 7,472 Research and development 2,429 1,962 2,342 Total operating expenses 8,328 8,227 9,814 Operating loss (8,960 ) (8,602 ) (9,887 ) Change in value of warrants, gain (loss) 1,267 (143 ) (4,117 ) Change in value of option liabilities, loss - - (2,613 ) Loss on contract modification - - (2,126 ) Interest expense - - (9 ) Interest income 259 55 - Loss before income taxes (7,434 ) (8,690 ) (18,752 ) Income taxes - - - Net loss and comprehensive loss (7,434 ) (8,690 ) (18,752 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1 3 8 Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders (7,433 ) (8,687 ) (18,744 ) Per common share basic and diluted: Net loss per common share attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders, basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Net loss per common share attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders, diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Number of weighted average shares - basic 910,546,059 897,273,890 640,157,919 Number of weighted average shares - diluted 910,546,059 897,273,890 640,157,919

