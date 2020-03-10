Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liquidmetal Technologies Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Liquidmetal® Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT), the foremost authority on commercial applications of amorphous alloys, reported results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Management Commentary

During 2019, the Company announced and completed a corporate restructuring (the “Restructuring”) that was focused on the shifting of internal manufacturing efforts to partnered sources, right-sizing the Company’s expense structure and employee base, and maximizing the value of the Company’s proprietary and financial assets, while also maintaining the Liquidmetal brand. The Company notes the following highlights with respect to these efforts:

  • Successful completion of initial orders with Dongguan Yihao Metal Materials Technology Co. Ltd. during the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. The Company continues to seek transition and development projects to be manufactured under this arrangement.
  • Entering into a manufacturing partnership with Eutectix in February 2020, that combines licensed IP, specialized equipment, and facilities to support manufacturing performed by Eutectix in Tolleson, AZ.
  • Entering into a corporate lease agreement for the Company’s Lake Forest, CA, facility in January 2020. The lease will provide predicable rental income for at least the next five years.
  • Actively investing excess capital in investment grade debt securities to improve returns while maintaining liquidity and minimizing credit risk.
  • Successful completion of higher volume transition orders with existing customers to provide them with ample inventory for 2020, while the Company validates outsourced manufacturing options.

“Partnering with Yihao has significantly expanded our production capabilities and lowered our costs, improving our competitive position,” said Liquidmetal COO Dr. Bruce Bromage. “The Eutectix partnership re-establishes US-based production, which some customers prefer. Moreover, as a top-tier BMG manufacturer, Eutectix recycles BMG alloys within the US, overcoming a major obstacle for US operations. We will work closely with Eutectix to develop new applications with new alloys and new markets.”

2019 Financial Summary

Revenues were $1,373 thousand in 2019 and $532 thousand in 2018. The increase was primarily driven by the completion of transition orders with existing customers during 2019, as well as continued product development efforts with the goal of furthering the commercialization of the Company’s technology and generating sustained part deliveries.

Cost of goods sold was $832 thousand in 2019 and $1,164 thousand in 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in book markdowns of raw materials inventory, taken in 2018, which were offset by higher production volumes in 2019.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expense was $5.4 million in 2019 and $5.9 million in 2018. The decrease is primarily due lower costs associated with employee compensation, inclusive of non-cash stock-based compensation, offset by one-time severance expenses of $273 thousand associated with the Restructuring.

Research and development expenses decreased to $1.3 million in 2019, from $2.4 million in 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by reductions in personnel and internal development projects due to the Restructuring.

Cash and restricted cash totaled $19.5 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $35.2 million at December 31, 2018. The change is primarily associated with the purchase of investments in debt securities, which have resulted in an increase interest and investment income to $459 thousand during 2019 from $259 thousand during 2018.

For a more detailed and complete analysis of the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s December 31, 2019 Form 10-K, which was filed earlier today.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Lake Forest, California-based Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. is the leading authority and developer of parts made with amorphous alloys, also known scientifically as Bulk Metallic Glasses or BMGs. The non-crystalline atomic structure of these materials imparts unique performance properties, including the ability to injection-mold with micron-level precision, lustrous finishes, high strength, hardness and corrosion resistance, and remarkable elasticity. Liquidmetal Technologies is the first company to produce amorphous alloy parts commercially, enabling significant improvements in products across a wide array of industries. For more information, go to www.liquidmetal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements regarding the advantages of Liquidmetal's amorphous alloy technology, manufacturing of customer parts and other statements associated with Liquidmetal's technology and operations. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Liquidmetal's expectations and projections. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things; customer adoption of Liquidmetal's technologies and successful integration of those technologies into customer products; potential difficulties or delays in manufacturing products incorporating Liquidmetal's technologies; Liquidmetal's ability to fund its current and anticipated operations; the ability of third party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer product requirements; general industry conditions; general economic conditions; and governmental laws and regulations affecting Liquidmetal's operations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in Liquidmetal's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Liquidmetal's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share data)
 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

   
ASSETS  
   
Current assets:  
Cash and cash equivalents  

$

19,543

 

$

35,229

 

Restricted cash  

 

5

 

 

5

 

Investments in debt securities- short term  

 

4,415

 

 

-

 

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts  

 

303

 

 

120

 

Inventory  

 

12

 

 

31

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets  

 

322

 

 

363

 

Total current assets  

$

24,600

 

$

35,748

 

Investments in debt securities- long term  

 

7,074

 

 

-

 

Property and equipment, net  

 

8,819

 

 

11,767

 

Patents and trademarks, net  

 

239

 

 

322

 

Equipment held for sale  

 

585

 

 

-

 

Other assets  

 

14

 

 

14

 

Total assets  

$

41,331

 

$

47,851

 

   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  
   
Current liabilities:  
Accounts payable  

 

132

 

 

253

 

Accrued liabilities  

 

775

 

 

270

 

Deferred revenue  

 

-

 

 

31

 

Total current liabilities  

$

907

 

$

554

 

   
Long-term liabilities  
Other long-term liabilities  

 

856

 

 

856

 

Total liabilities  

$

1,763

 

$

1,410

 

   
Shareholders' equity:  
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively  

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized; 914,449,957 and 914,206,832 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively  

 

914

 

 

914

 

Warrants  

 

18,179

 

 

18,179

 

Additional paid-in capital  

 

286,832

 

 

286,276

 

Accumulated deficit  

 

(266,284

)

 

(258,854

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income  

 

2

 

 

-

 

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary  

 

(75

)

 

(74

)

Total shareholders' equity  

$

39,568

 

$

46,441

 

   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  

$

41,331

 

$

47,851

 

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Years Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

Revenue
Products

$

1,325

 

$

484

 

Licensing and royalties

 

48

 

 

48

 

Total revenue

 

1,373

 

 

532

 

Cost of sales

 

832

 

 

1,164

 

Gross profit (loss)

 

541

 

 

(632

)

Operating expenses
Selling, marketing, general and administrative

 

5,424

 

 

5,899

 

Research and development

 

1,342

 

 

2,429

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

1,676

 

 

-

 

Gain on disposal of long-lived assets

 

(11

)

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

8,431

 

 

8,328

 

Operating loss

 

(7,890

)

 

(8,960

)

Interest and investment income

 

459

 

 

259

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(7,431

)

 

(8,701

)

Income taxes

 

-

 

 

-

 

Net loss

 

(7,431

)

 

(8,701

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

1

 

 

1

 

Net loss attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders

 

(7,430

)

 

(8,700

)

Per common share basic and diluted:
Net loss per common share attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders, basic

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

Net loss per common share attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders, diluted

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

Number of weighted average shares - basic

 

914,352,127

 

 

910,546,059

 

Number of weighted average shares - diluted

 

914,352,127

 

 

910,546,059

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:23pPROSIGHT GLOBAL : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
05:22pPROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:22pARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pWIDEOPENWEST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pCLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:21pMAGELLAN HEALTH INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:21pMicrosoft Closes Up 6.8%, Sees Largest Percent Increase in Nearly Two Years -- Data Talk
DJ
05:20pSMILEDIRECTCLUB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:20pARGAN INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pUAS DRONE CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Amendment or Waiver to Code of Ethics, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5COATS GROUP PLC : MAIN CHANGES UK 350

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group