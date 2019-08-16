Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liquidmetal Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Liquidmetal® Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT), the foremost authority on commercial applications of amorphous alloys, reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Management Commentary

Our operating results for the second quarter reflect operations related to the development and manufacturing of amorphous products, prior to our announcement of our Restructuring Plan. Since then, we have received orders from all current customers to produce buffer inventories to sustain them through our transition to outsourced manufacturing. The majority of these buffer orders are scheduled to be completed by the end of the third quarter, with final shipments being made from our facility early in the fourth quarter. There is strong customer interest in new development projects with Dongguan Yihao Metal Materials Technology Co. Ltd. as our contract manufacturer, reflected in an increased volume of quotes.

In addition, we are executing the remaining aspects of the Restructuring Plan, including the sale or disposal of equipment and developing potential sources for domestic manufacturing. The major aspects of the Plan are on track to be completed on the same timeline as our remaining customer commitments from the facility. As manufacturing operations will continue in our Lake Forest facility through September 2019, cost reductions associated with the Plan will likely commence during the fourth quarter.

Q2 2019 Financial Summary

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company generated $132 thousand in revenue as it continued to focus on early production orders with medical and retail customers, as well as product development efforts with the goal of continued commercialization of the Company’s technology and generating sustained part deliveries.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expense was $1.3 million in Q2 2019, as compared to $1.5 million in Q2 2018. The decrease was primarily due to overall lower costs associated with employee compensation as a result of prior period headcount reductions.

Research and development expense was $0.4 million in Q2 2019, as compared to $0.6 million in Q2 2018. The decrease from the prior year was mainly due to decreases in expenses associated with alloy and application development efforts.

Asset impairment charges of $1.7 million were recorded during Q2 2019 as a result of changed assumptions regarding the asset grouping and future use of the Company’s manufacturing assets.

Cash and restricted cash totaled $32.2 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $35.2 million at December 31, 2018.

For a more detailed and complete analysis of the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s June 30, 2019 Form 10Q, which was filed earlier today.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Lake Forest, California-based Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. is the leading developer of parts made with amorphous alloys, also known scientifically as Bulk Metallic Glasses or BMGs. The non-crystalline atomic structure of these materials imparts unique performance properties, including the ability to injection-mold with micron-level precision, lustrous finishes, high strength, hardness and corrosion resistance, and remarkable elasticity. Liquidmetal Technologies is the first company to produce amorphous alloy parts commercially, enabling significant improvements in products across a wide array of industries. For more information, go to www.liquidmetal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements regarding the advantages of Liquidmetal's amorphous alloy technology, scheduled manufacturing of customer parts and other statements associated with Liquidmetal's technology and operations. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Liquidmetal's expectations and projections. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things; customer adoption of Liquidmetal's technologies and successful integration of those technologies into customer products; potential difficulties or delays in manufacturing products incorporating Liquidmetal's technologies; Liquidmetal's ability to fund its current and anticipated operations; the ability of third party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer product requirements; general industry conditions; general economic conditions; and governmental laws and regulations affecting Liquidmetal's operations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in Liquidmetal's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Liquidmetal's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share data)

 

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

ASSETS
 
Current assets:
Cash

$

32,195

 

$

35,229

 

Restricted cash

 

5

 

 

5

 

Trade accounts receivable

 

80

 

 

120

 

Inventory

 

87

 

 

31

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

200

 

 

363

 

Total current assets

$

32,567

 

$

35,748

 

Property and equipment, net

 

10,158

 

 

11,767

 

Patents and trademarks, net

 

280

 

 

322

 

Other assets

 

14

 

 

14

 

Total assets

$

43,019

 

$

47,851

 

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

93

 

$

253

 

Accrued liabilities

 

228

 

 

270

 

Deferred revenue

 

37

 

 

31

 

Total current liabilities

$

358

 

$

554

 

 
Long-term liabilities:
Other long-term liabilities

 

856

 

 

856

 

Total liabilities

$

1,214

 

$

1,410

 

 
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized; 914,359,124 and 914,206,832 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

 

914

 

 

914

 

Warrants

 

18,179

 

 

18,179

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

286,632

 

 

286,276

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(263,845

)

 

(258,854

)

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

 

(75

)

 

(74

)

 
Total shareholders' equity

$

41,805

 

$

46,441

 

 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

43,019

 

$

47,851

 

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

   

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Revenue
Products

$

132

 

$

55

 

$

355

 

$

135

 

Licensing and royalties

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total revenue

 

132

 

 

55

 

 

355

 

 

135

 

 
Cost of sales

 

103

 

 

61

 

 

282

 

 

142

 

Gross profit (loss)

 

29

 

 

(6

)

 

73

 

 

(7

)

 
Operating expenses
Selling, marketing, general and administrative

 

1,275

 

 

1,527

 

 

2,708

 

 

3,112

 

Research and development

 

406

 

 

644

 

 

895

 

 

1,254

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

1,676

 

 

-

 

 

1,676

 

 

-

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

5

 

 

-

 

 

5

 

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

3,362

 

 

2,171

 

 

5,284

 

 

4,366

 

Operating loss

 

(3,333

)

 

(2,177

)

 

(5,211

)

 

(4,373

)

 
Interest income

 

109

 

 

35

 

 

219

 

 

68

 

 
Net loss and comprehensive loss

 

(3,224

)

 

(2,142

)

 

(4,992

)

 

(4,305

)

 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

1

 

 

-

 

Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders

$

(3,223

)

$

(2,142

)

$

(4,991

)

$

(4,305

)

 
Net loss per common share attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.00

)

 
Number of weighted average shares - basic and diluted

 

914,359,124

 

 

909,213,870

 

 

914,319,575

 

 

909,063,156

 

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02pPERRIGO : Sc 13d/a
PU
05:57pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sasol Limited - SSL
GL
05:56pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. - SAEX
GL
05:52pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
05:48pInnocent Man Exonerated of Murder Freed 24 Hours Ago to Receive Donated Dentistry at Liberty Oaks Dental Group
GL
05:48pCBS Finance Chief Faces Tough Job Merging With Viacom
DJ
05:46pCROWN POINT ENERGY : Announces Operating and Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
AQ
05:45pCanAlaska Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement
NE
05:42pWeissLaw LLP Investigates ASV Holdings, Inc.
PR
05:41pBandera Modern Dentistry and Kitty Hawk Smiles Dentistry and Orthodontics to Provide Donated Dentistry on Smile Generation Serve Day
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PERRIGO COMPANY PLC : PERRIGO : SC 13D/A
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Rental firm walks away from Tesla order after quality dispute
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
4BMW AG : BMW : CEO urges staff to narrow sales gap with Mercedes
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE Shares Fall 11% As Madoff Critic Assails Accounting -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group