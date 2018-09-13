Liquidnet : Appoints Cheryl Knopp as General Counsel

Liquidnet, the global institutional trading network, today announced the appointment of Cheryl Knopp as General Counsel.

Knopp previously served as Liquidnet’s Deputy General Counsel and Head of Liquidnet Capital Markets, and brings over 20 years of legal, financial services and technology experience to her role. Throughout her tenure at Liquidnet she has advised on corporate and securities matters, intellectual property and regulatory activity, and worked with the company’s Corporate Strategy team to identify new business opportunities.

“Cheryl has been a key contributor to Liquidnet’s success over the past 12 years and we’re looking forward to her future achievements as she steps into the role of General Counsel and joins Liquidnet’s Executive Team,” said Seth Merrin, Liquidnet Founder and CEO. “Cheryl’s extensive legal background and proven skillset will be a significant benefit to us as we advance our global growth strategy and introduce new and innovative offerings to meet the needs of our Members.”

Knopp has served on the Investment Committee of the Liquidnet for Good Fund since 2006, a donor advised fund managed by the nonprofit ImpactAssets and used by Liquidnet to make impact investments as a complement to its charitable grants. She is also a member of the Liquidnet Forum Council, a group dedicated to promoting the open exchange of ideas around issues, opportunities and employee experience that impact women at Liquidnet.

Prior to Liquidnet, Knopp served as Assistant General Counsel at Bloomberg, LP where she provided counsel across multiple areas including corporate transactions, intellectual property, technology, and joint ventures. Earlier in her career she held roles as Associate General Counsel at Kaplan, Inc., and as a corporate associate at Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan, LLP.

Knopp earned her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Cornell University and her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude from Brooklyn Law School.

ABOUT LIQUIDNET

Liquidnet is the global institutional trading network where more than 920 of the world’s top asset managers and other like-minded investors come to execute their large trades with maximum anonymity and minimum market impact. As the global leader in large block trading, Liquidnet provides access to unique trading opportunities in 45 markets across five continents. Liquidnet approaches every market with the same bold vision to provide a better, more efficient way to trade on a massive scale. It is this focus on size, combined with the strength of its network, disruptive technology, and commitment to transparency, that is revolutionizing the way equities and corporate bonds are traded. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

