Liquidnet : Appoints Cheryl Knopp as General Counsel

Liquidnet, the global institutional trading network, today announced the
appointment of Cheryl Knopp as General Counsel.
Knopp previously served as Liquidnet’s Deputy General Counsel and Head
of Liquidnet Capital Markets, and brings over 20 years of legal,
financial services and technology experience to her role. Throughout her
tenure at Liquidnet she has advised on corporate and securities matters,
intellectual property and regulatory activity, and worked with the
company’s Corporate Strategy team to identify new business opportunities.
“Cheryl has been a key contributor to Liquidnet’s success over the past
12 years and we’re looking forward to her future achievements as she
steps into the role of General Counsel and joins Liquidnet’s Executive
Team,” said Seth Merrin, Liquidnet Founder and CEO. “Cheryl’s extensive
legal background and proven skillset will be a significant benefit to us
as we advance our global growth strategy and introduce new and
innovative offerings to meet the needs of our Members.”
Knopp has served on the Investment Committee of the Liquidnet for Good
Fund since 2006, a donor advised fund managed by the nonprofit
ImpactAssets and used by Liquidnet to make impact investments as a
complement to its charitable grants. She is also a member of the
Liquidnet Forum Council, a group dedicated to promoting the open
exchange of ideas around issues, opportunities and employee experience
that impact women at Liquidnet.
Prior to Liquidnet, Knopp served as Assistant General Counsel at
Bloomberg, LP where she provided counsel across multiple areas including
corporate transactions, intellectual property, technology, and joint
ventures. Earlier in her career she held roles as Associate General
Counsel at Kaplan, Inc., and as a corporate associate at Whitman Breed
Abbott & Morgan, LLP.
Knopp earned her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Cornell University
and her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude from Brooklyn Law School.
ABOUT LIQUIDNET
Liquidnet is the global institutional trading network where more than
920 of the world’s top asset managers and other like-minded investors
come to execute their large trades with maximum anonymity and minimum
market impact. As the global leader in large block trading, Liquidnet
provides access to unique trading opportunities in 45 markets across
five continents. Liquidnet approaches every market with the same bold
vision to provide a better, more efficient way to trade on a massive
scale. It is this focus on size, combined with the strength of its
network, disruptive technology, and commitment to transparency, that is
revolutionizing the way equities and corporate bonds are traded. For
more information, visit www.liquidnet.com
and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.
