Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liquor Stores N A : Alcanna Inc. Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

Alcanna Inc.

(formerly Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd.)

Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, August 16, 2018 - Alcanna Inc. (the "Company" or "Alcanna") (TSX: CLIQ) announced that Elise Rees, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D has joined its Board of Directors.

"Ms. Rees is a Vancouver resident with a long professional background advising clients on finances and tax, specializing in mergers and acquisitions. Her experience as a partner at a Big 4 accounting firm and ties to the British Columbia community are assets to our Board as we continue to strengthen our liquor business in core markets while deploying our new cannabis stores. We are very pleased to welcome her to the Board", said Mr. Derek H. Burney, Chair of the Board.

Elise brings over 36 years of experience advising clients on finances and tax, specializing in mergers and acquisitions for 14 of those years. She is a trusted business advisor and was recognized as a 2015 Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada. She has a breadth of experience in a large variety of industries with specific focus on Real Estate, Retail and Distribution, Mining, Infrastructure, Transportation and Technology.

Over her career she has been active on a host of corporate and philanthropic boards. Elise is currently on the Board of Enmax Corporation, is the Chair of the Audit Committee of Great Panther Silver Limited, serves on the board of Westland Insurance Company Ltd. and the Armstrong Family Governors Board.

ABOUT ALCANNA INC.

Alcanna (formerly Liquor Stores North America) is one of the top three largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and by far the largest in Canada - owning and operating 229 locations in Alberta, B.C. and Alaska. With revenues in excess of $600 million per year, Alcanna processes over 20 million individual retail transactions of beverage alcohol.

Alcanna's innovative Wine and Beyond brand brought an entirely new concept to alcohol sales in Alberta in a large format experiential environment with over 12,000 different products to choose from, many sold only at Alcanna stores, at extremely competitive prices. Our Liquor Depot brand is ubiquitous throughout Alberta and our new Deep Discount Liquor banner has brought the lowest prices in an attractive consumer-friendly environment to Albertans. Aurora Cannabis invested $138 million to buy a 25% stake in Alcanna in 2018 and will partner with Alcanna in entering cannabis retail on any jurisdiction where private cannabis stores are allowed.

Alcanna's common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLIQ" and "CLIQ.DB", respectively.

Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available atwww.sedar.comand the Company's website atwww.alcanna.ca/investors.

For Further Information

David Gordey

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alcanna Inc.

(780) 497-3262

Disclaimer

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 20:50:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:30pLINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS : Expands Long-term Strategic Partnership With National Geographic Partners
AQ
11:30pALTEOGEN : Gets FDA Approval for Orphan Drug Designation with an Antibody-Drug Conjugate for Gastric Cancer
AQ
11:30pDENBURY RESOURCES : to Present at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
AQ
11:29pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Patent Application Titled "Semiconductor Device And Method Of Fabricating The Same" Published Online (USPTO 20180219094)
AQ
11:29pMylan's Trademark Application for "? MYTEST" Filed
AQ
11:29pNIDEC : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Rotary Drive Apparatus", for Approval (USPTO 20180217373)
AQ
11:28pUMICORE : Patent Issued for Lithium Cobalt Oxide Based Compounds With A Cubic Secondary Phase (USPTO 10,044,035)
AQ
11:28pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "3d Projection System", for Approval (USPTO 20180217490)
AQ
11:28pHMT : Explain why CBI probe not be ordered into land row; Karnataka High Court asks HMT Limited
AQ
11:28pTESLA : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2WAL-MART STORES : Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
4ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.