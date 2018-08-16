Liquor Stores N A : Alcanna Inc. Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors

Alcanna Inc.

(formerly Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd.)

Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, August 16, 2018 - Alcanna Inc. (the "Company" or "Alcanna") (TSX: CLIQ) announced that Elise Rees, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D has joined its Board of Directors.

"Ms. Rees is a Vancouver resident with a long professional background advising clients on finances and tax, specializing in mergers and acquisitions. Her experience as a partner at a Big 4 accounting firm and ties to the British Columbia community are assets to our Board as we continue to strengthen our liquor business in core markets while deploying our new cannabis stores. We are very pleased to welcome her to the Board", said Mr. Derek H. Burney, Chair of the Board.

Elise brings over 36 years of experience advising clients on finances and tax, specializing in mergers and acquisitions for 14 of those years. She is a trusted business advisor and was recognized as a 2015 Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada. She has a breadth of experience in a large variety of industries with specific focus on Real Estate, Retail and Distribution, Mining, Infrastructure, Transportation and Technology.

Over her career she has been active on a host of corporate and philanthropic boards. Elise is currently on the Board of Enmax Corporation, is the Chair of the Audit Committee of Great Panther Silver Limited, serves on the board of Westland Insurance Company Ltd. and the Armstrong Family Governors Board.

ABOUT ALCANNA INC.

Alcanna (formerly Liquor Stores North America) is one of the top three largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and by far the largest in Canada - owning and operating 229 locations in Alberta, B.C. and Alaska. With revenues in excess of $600 million per year, Alcanna processes over 20 million individual retail transactions of beverage alcohol.

Alcanna's innovative Wine and Beyond brand brought an entirely new concept to alcohol sales in Alberta in a large format experiential environment with over 12,000 different products to choose from, many sold only at Alcanna stores, at extremely competitive prices. Our Liquor Depot brand is ubiquitous throughout Alberta and our new Deep Discount Liquor banner has brought the lowest prices in an attractive consumer-friendly environment to Albertans. Aurora Cannabis invested $138 million to buy a 25% stake in Alcanna in 2018 and will partner with Alcanna in entering cannabis retail on any jurisdiction where private cannabis stores are allowed.

Alcanna's common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLIQ" and "CLIQ.DB", respectively.

Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available atwww.sedar.comand the Company's website atwww.alcanna.ca/investors.

