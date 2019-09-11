Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lisa Blunt Rochester : Blunt Rochester Votes to Protect Delaware's Coast from Offshore Drilling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a member of the Environment & Climate Change Subcommittee, today voted to pass the Protecting and Securing Florida's Coastline Act (H.R. 205), which blocks new offshore drilling in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, and the Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act (H.R. 1941), which blocks new offshore drilling along the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines. The two bills are a direct rejection of President Trump's vow to open new leasing in vulnerable American waters, which his administration has pursued despite offshore drilling's poor safety track record and the fact that coastal economies would be devastated by another Deepwater Horizon-type spill.

'Delawareans know well the value of our cherished natural resources and pristine shoreline.,' said Rep. Blunt Rochester. 'This Administration's insistence on moving forward with dangerous offshore drilling jeopardizes those natural resources and is not in America's best interest. We can and must continue to advance domestic energy production by investing in clean, renewable energy. I was proud to join my colleagues in protecting Delaware's coastline and coastal communities across the nation.'

Offshore drilling does not represent a meaningful long-term economic opportunity for the country, especially compared to renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, which are the nation's fastest and second fastest growing job sectors respectively. Pentagon officials have warned against drilling in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico for years, calling it incompatible with training needs.

###

Disclaimer

Lisa Blunt Rochester published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 22:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00pFutronic Announces Launch of VS80 USB2.0 Finger Vein Scanner
SE
06:47pSTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : All-American Dairy Show to Feature U.S. Industry's Finest, Build Workforce Skills Crucial to Future of Dairy Production
PU
06:40pAT&T sees weakness in wireless gear unit weighing on third-quarter revenue
RE
06:32pBRIAN MAST : Congress Passes Legislation To Ban Drilling Off Florida Coastlines
PU
06:22pMARK HURD : Oracle CEO Mark Hurd to take leave on health grounds; misses quarterly revenue
RE
06:20pCalifornia Vaccine Fascism is Complete,’ says Dr. Harte
SE
06:18pAdvertising executives point to five ways Google stifles business
RE
06:15pKey ECB policymaker comments ahead of Thursday's rate meeting
RE
06:15pECB to turn stimulus taps back on to prop up ailing economy
RE
06:12pLISA BLUNT ROCHESTER : Blunt Rochester Votes to Protect Delaware's Coast from Offshore Drilling
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
3AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
4YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : Yahoo Japan to launch bid for online retailer Zozo - NHK
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Board Announces Election of Three New Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group