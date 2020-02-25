Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lisa (Bodine) Policare Recognized by Forbes as a 2020 Top Wealth Advisor in Pennsylvania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:22am EST

Lisa (Bodine) Policare of Penn Wealth Planning was recently ranked No. 43 in Pennsylvania in the 2020 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005015/en/

Lisa (Bodine) Policare, MBA Partner and Financial Advisor Penn Wealth Planning, New Hope, PA (Photo: Business Wire)

Lisa (Bodine) Policare, MBA Partner and Financial Advisor Penn Wealth Planning, New Hope, PA (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria.

“This recognition is a testament to Lisa’s commitment to providing personalized financial advice that helps clients reach their long-term financial goals,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “With increasing demand for advice from a trusted financial advisor, we applaud Lisa for raising the bar in our industry and demonstrating the value of the independent model to build valued and lasting relationships with clients. On behalf of LPL, I thank her for the work she does in support of her clients.”

Lisa has been providing financial services to clients in Pennsylvania for over 20 years. Along with her team at Penn Wealth Planning, Lisa provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual investment management and insurance services.

About Penn Wealth Planning, LLC: Penn Wealth Planning is an independent wealth management firm. Our independence enables us to focus on your best interests at all times. We take the time to learn about you, your goals and objectives before making recommendations. This allows us to deliver a truly personal strategy customized for your needs. These are just a few of the considerations that differentiate Penn Wealth Planning and contribute to our unparalleled reputation for developing meaningful, long-term client relationships built on trust.

About LPL Financial: LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019

LPL Financial, Forbes magazine and Penn Wealth Planning, LLC are all separate entities. The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member of FINRA/SIPC.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aVerizon achieves 4.2 Gbps on its live 5G network
GL
10:48aKBRA Releases Research – Airlines and the Nuanced Role of Sovereigns in Credit
BU
10:47aTECK RESOURCES : Clean Energy Canada - Teck withdrawal of Frontier creates space for climate cooperation
AQ
10:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Distribution
PU
10:46aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK TRANSCONTAINER : EGM Agenda
PU
10:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : 0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029
PU
10:46aMASTERCARD : Banga to become exec chairman, Miebach tapped as CEO
AQ
10:46aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Grab raises $850M from MUFG, TIS to boost fintech
AQ
10:46aFoam-Based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024 | Growing Number of Fashion-conscious Consumers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:46aSonoco Announces Industrial and Consumer Packaging Organizational Updates
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group