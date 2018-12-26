Log in
Lisa Cini's 2019 Best Living Tech Product Forecast

12/26/2018

Technology that helps us age on our own terms

Lisa Cini, senior living expert and founder of BestLivingTech.com, has traveled the world to select her top 2019 product picks that help the 50+ crowd live more rewarding, safe and independent lives.

“There are a million products out there to help us manage and improve our lives as we age, but it can be frustrating to know what’s worth the money, not a fad, and truly simple to use,” says Cini. “Technology should make our lives easier, safer, be affordable, and accessible.”

Having recently been on research trips to Israel, India, Italy, Germany and China, Cini offers her top six selections for 2019:

  1. Loop: A portable screen that allows you to privately and securely send photos, videos and do live video chats with family and friends.
  2. Livio Ai: A hearing aid that also translates 27 languages, detects falls, connects to your phone, and can be found by GPS tracking when you can’t remember where it is.
  3. Human Charger: Introduces light therapy through ear buds to reach the photoreceptors of the brain, helping those who may have the winter blues, sleep issues, or just want more energy and alertness.
  4. Luxury Class A8 Serenity Bidet Toilet Seat: Replaces your normal toilet seat by adding a bidet feature that both washes and blows you dry. Plus, it's customizable, heated, gets you to the proper height, and includes both a splash guard and a nightlight.
  5. Hestan Cue Smart Cooking System: Safe and fun, connected cooking technology that includes step-by-step video guidance for recipes, includes built-in recipes, lets you share what you’re cooking with others, and keeps you from burning food with automatic temperature controls.
  6. iRobot Braava Jet 240 Robot Mop: Wet- and dry-mops your floors and is tiny enough to get under cabinets, beds, furniture and even around the toilet! All you have to do is push a button!

Lisa Cini is an award-winning senior living designer and the author of BOOM: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, So That You Can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive (soon to be released), The Future is Here: Senior Living Re-imagined, and Hive, which documents her family’s multi-generational social experiment (four generations living under the same roof in her own home).


© Business Wire 2018
