Lisa Cini's 2019 Best Living Tech Product Forecast

Lisa Cini, senior living expert and founder of BestLivingTech.com,
has traveled the world to select her top 2019 product picks that help
the 50+ crowd live more rewarding, safe and independent lives.
“There are a million products out there to help us manage and improve
our lives as we age, but it can be frustrating to know what’s worth the
money, not a fad, and truly simple to use,” says Cini. “Technology
should make our lives easier, safer, be affordable, and accessible.”
Having recently been on research trips to Israel, India, Italy, Germany
and China, Cini offers her top six selections for 2019:
-
Loop:
A portable screen that allows you to privately and securely send
photos, videos and do live video chats with family and friends.
-
Livio
Ai: A hearing aid that also translates 27 languages,
detects falls, connects to your phone, and can be found by GPS
tracking when you can’t remember where it is.
-
Human
Charger: Introduces light therapy through ear buds to
reach the photoreceptors of the brain, helping those who may have the
winter blues, sleep issues, or just want more energy and alertness.
-
Luxury
Class A8 Serenity Bidet Toilet Seat: Replaces your
normal toilet seat by adding a bidet feature that both washes and
blows you dry. Plus, it's customizable, heated, gets you to the proper
height, and includes both a splash guard and a nightlight.
-
Hestan
Cue Smart Cooking System: Safe and fun, connected
cooking technology that includes step-by-step video guidance for
recipes, includes built-in recipes, lets you share what you’re cooking
with others, and keeps you from burning food with automatic
temperature controls.
-
iRobot
Braava Jet 240 Robot Mop: Wet- and dry-mops your floors
and is tiny enough to get under cabinets, beds, furniture and even
around the toilet! All you have to do is push a button!
Lisa Cini is an award-winning senior living designer and the author of BOOM:
The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, So That You Can
Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive (soon to be
released), The Future is Here: Senior Living Re-imagined, and Hive,
which documents her family’s multi-generational social experiment (four
generations living under the same roof in her own home).
