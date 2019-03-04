Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lisa Millet Joins Kleinfelder as Executive Vice President and Central Division Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Kleinfelder announced today that Lisa Millet has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and Central Division Director. Millet is a seasoned executive with significant experience providing strategic leadership for global and national engineering and construction operations. Based in Kleinfelder’s Denver, CO office, Millet will oversee the company’s operations throughout the Central United States and Canada.

“Lisa is a well-respected and recognized leader who brings to Kleinfelder extensive operational management experience and new approaches that will drive growth and profitability,” commented Louis Armstrong, President. “She will be instrumental in positioning Kleinfelder to best capitalize on the market opportunities throughout the Central Division as well as fostering a culture that provides opportunities for our professionals to grow their careers within our company.”

With over 30 years of AEC industry experience, Millet has an impressive track-record applying her deep understanding of strategic planning and implementation, operations management, and business and client development to realize business value across multiple markets and geographies. As the manager of regional operations, Millet successfully provided leadership and strategic vision for over 700 technical and administrative resources that supported heavy civil, transportation, federal, mining, power, and oil and gas projects that generated over $300M in business annually.

As a Managing Partner for development of a Global Key Client Program, Millet demonstrated her expertise in building and sustaining client relationships through implementation and stewardship of a program that focused on business development, quality and accountability for strategic clients, and resulted in significant year-over-year sales growth. Millet’s understanding of client operations and business needs will help advance Kleinfelder’s efforts in matching its unrivaled technical talent with the increasingly complex needs of the company’s clients.

“It is a privilege to join the many talented professionals at Kleinfelder and support them in delivering leading technical services and business outcomes to our clients,” said Millet. “Kleinfelder is positioned for strong growth and financial performance. It is an exciting time to be part of this successful organization.”

About Kleinfelder

Kleinfelder has been connecting great people to the best work since 1961. We are engineers, scientists, and construction professionals providing solutions that improve our clients’ transportation, water, energy, and other private infrastructure. As an integrated, cross-disciplinary team of bright, curious, and innovative problem-solvers, we are dedicated to doing the right thing, every day, on every project from over 60 offices in the US, Canada, and Australia.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pQATAR FIRST BANK TO FORMULATE NEW GROWTH STRATEGY : Ceo
AQ
01:27pRSA Conference 2019 Exhibitor Profiles
BU
01:27pCHILDREN'S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES : Awarded $1.36M Grant to Adapt Innovative Model of Diabetes Care
BU
01:25pStationery chain Paperchase seeks deal with creditors to secure future
RE
01:24pSMART PARKING : for people of determination in Sharjah
AQ
01:23pMANCHESTER UNITED : Giggs backs Solskjaer to stay on at Manchester United
AQ
01:22pINTERXION : Batelco partners with Interxion for Marseille POP
AQ
01:22pARTS WAY MANUFACTURING CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:22pCredit Default Swap Market Indicates a Greater Than 80% Probability of Default by Neiman Marcus Within 5 Years, According to Recent Bloomberg Estimates, Marble Ridge Reports
PR
01:21pBARRICK GOLD : Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada JV
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Interim results for six months ended 31 Dec 2018
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China-US agreement, Trump launches new attack on Fed, EU’s olive branch to UK
4World shares tick higher on U.S.-China trade deal optimism
5AVIVA : AVIVA : eyeing strategy change, picks Tulloch as CEO

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.