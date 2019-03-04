Lisa Millet Joins Kleinfelder as Executive Vice President and Central Division Director

Kleinfelder announced today that Lisa Millet has joined the firm as
Executive Vice President and Central Division Director. Millet is a
seasoned executive with significant experience providing strategic
leadership for global and national engineering and construction
operations. Based in Kleinfelder’s Denver, CO office, Millet will
oversee the company’s operations throughout the Central United States
and Canada.
“Lisa is a well-respected and recognized leader who brings to
Kleinfelder extensive operational management experience and new
approaches that will drive growth and profitability,” commented Louis
Armstrong, President. “She will be instrumental in positioning
Kleinfelder to best capitalize on the market opportunities throughout
the Central Division as well as fostering a culture that provides
opportunities for our professionals to grow their careers within our
company.”
With over 30 years of AEC industry experience, Millet has an impressive
track-record applying her deep understanding of strategic planning and
implementation, operations management, and business and client
development to realize business value across multiple markets and
geographies. As the manager of regional operations, Millet successfully
provided leadership and strategic vision for over 700 technical and
administrative resources that supported heavy civil, transportation,
federal, mining, power, and oil and gas projects that generated over
$300M in business annually.
As a Managing Partner for development of a Global Key Client Program,
Millet demonstrated her expertise in building and sustaining client
relationships through implementation and stewardship of a program that
focused on business development, quality and accountability for
strategic clients, and resulted in significant year-over-year sales
growth. Millet’s understanding of client operations and business needs
will help advance Kleinfelder’s efforts in matching its unrivaled
technical talent with the increasingly complex needs of the company’s
clients.
“It is a privilege to join the many talented professionals at
Kleinfelder and support them in delivering leading technical services
and business outcomes to our clients,” said Millet. “Kleinfelder is
positioned for strong growth and financial performance. It is an
exciting time to be part of this successful organization.”
About Kleinfelder
Kleinfelder has been connecting great people to the best work since
1961. We are engineers, scientists, and construction professionals
providing solutions that improve our clients’ transportation, water,
energy, and other private infrastructure. As an integrated,
cross-disciplinary team of bright, curious, and innovative
problem-solvers, we are dedicated to doing the right thing, every day,
on every project from over 60 offices in the US, Canada, and Australia.
