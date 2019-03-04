Lisa Millet Joins Kleinfelder as Executive Vice President and Central Division Director

Kleinfelder announced today that Lisa Millet has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and Central Division Director. Millet is a seasoned executive with significant experience providing strategic leadership for global and national engineering and construction operations. Based in Kleinfelder’s Denver, CO office, Millet will oversee the company’s operations throughout the Central United States and Canada.

“Lisa is a well-respected and recognized leader who brings to Kleinfelder extensive operational management experience and new approaches that will drive growth and profitability,” commented Louis Armstrong, President. “She will be instrumental in positioning Kleinfelder to best capitalize on the market opportunities throughout the Central Division as well as fostering a culture that provides opportunities for our professionals to grow their careers within our company.”

With over 30 years of AEC industry experience, Millet has an impressive track-record applying her deep understanding of strategic planning and implementation, operations management, and business and client development to realize business value across multiple markets and geographies. As the manager of regional operations, Millet successfully provided leadership and strategic vision for over 700 technical and administrative resources that supported heavy civil, transportation, federal, mining, power, and oil and gas projects that generated over $300M in business annually.

As a Managing Partner for development of a Global Key Client Program, Millet demonstrated her expertise in building and sustaining client relationships through implementation and stewardship of a program that focused on business development, quality and accountability for strategic clients, and resulted in significant year-over-year sales growth. Millet’s understanding of client operations and business needs will help advance Kleinfelder’s efforts in matching its unrivaled technical talent with the increasingly complex needs of the company’s clients.

“It is a privilege to join the many talented professionals at Kleinfelder and support them in delivering leading technical services and business outcomes to our clients,” said Millet. “Kleinfelder is positioned for strong growth and financial performance. It is an exciting time to be part of this successful organization.”

About Kleinfelder

Kleinfelder has been connecting great people to the best work since 1961. We are engineers, scientists, and construction professionals providing solutions that improve our clients’ transportation, water, energy, and other private infrastructure. As an integrated, cross-disciplinary team of bright, curious, and innovative problem-solvers, we are dedicated to doing the right thing, every day, on every project from over 60 offices in the US, Canada, and Australia.

